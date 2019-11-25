'Pat Gilroy was under pressure, a lot of people didn’t think he was the man for the job'

Those barren years, as well as the successes, are covered in the new Decades Of The Dubs annual, a collection of the six award-winning magazines produced by The Herald gathered in a single volume.

Discussing the book, contributor Sean Potts recalled an era where the players' profile was far removed from that of today.

“Gay O’Driscoll, who played in that period before they made the breakthrough, often commented about going to work the day after a Championship match and not letting anyone in the office know that he played for Dublin,” Potts said, speaking on a special edition of The Throw-In, Independent.ie’s GAA podcast.

"It wasn’t something that was spoken about. It was something that he just ignored because he was almost embarrassed about where they were at.

"And (Kevin) Heffernan realised that things needed to change. When he went in there he said ‘the one thing that we will do is work harder than anyone else’.

"That kind of ethos was then embedded in Dublin football. Now, it’s not to blame any managed in the intervening period as It’s peaks and troughs but another fallow period ensued (after he left).

"They were very close to breakthroughs in the early 90s and it was fascinating why Dublin couldn’t seem to make that breakthrough. Obviously, there were teams that were better than them on the day but there seemed to be an underlying thing that Dublin couldn’t get over the line.

GAA Newsletter

"Between the whole drama of the 91 series with Meath, followed by an All-Ireland final loss to Donegal, a semi-final loss to Derry and another final loss to Down, it was feeling like the decade of the Duds rather than the Decades of the Dubs!

"It was a very emotional period. I remember Dessie Farrell commenting that the night before the game there was so much emotion expended by the team just wanting to go and win. It’s funny how things have evolved in the sport since then in terms of psychology and preparation."

That early 90s team would finally get over the line in 1995 under Dr Pat O’Neill, one of Heffernan’s great 70s team But rather than starting another era of glory, that win simply ushered in the mother of all droughts.

In fact, the noughties would become the first decade since the 1930s that didn’t see Sam Maguire stop by the Liffey. Looking at the present day, Potts compared the impact of a more recent All-Ireland winning Dublin manager to Heffernan.

"And it wasn't the one who generally gets that plaudit.

Pat O'Neill: Dublin manager 1992 - 95

"Despite the great efforts of subsequent managers, I think there was a culture change under Pat Gilroy in my opinion," he added.

"He changed the culture of football in his first year back to what Heffernan had tried to achieve in terms of ‘we’re going to outdo everybody else in terms of work and in terms of our attitude’. That there would be no leaks in this.

"It took a while, it didn’t happen overnight. Pat Gilroy was under pressure, a lot of people didn’t think he was the man for the job at the time.

"But I would certainly attribute a culture change to him and think he was a fulcrum in moving into the period of unprecedented success in this decade."

Decades of the Dubs is currently available in bookshops and retail outlets priced at €8.99.

Online Editors