‘Past injuries have caught up with me’ – Emlyn Mulligan calls time on Leitrim career

Leitrim legend Emlyn Mulligan has called time on his county career due to injury.

The 35-year-old has been dogged by injury in recent seasons before admitting today that his body "just can't deal with the demands to compete at inter-county level anymore".

Mulligan, one of the finest forwards in his county's history, made his debut all the way back in 2006 and was a mainstay of the side for the guts of 17 years.

A native of Melvin Gaels, Mulligan has suffered his fair share of serious injuries throughout his lengthy career, including three cruciate knee ligament ruptures (most recently in 2017).

He battled back on each occasion to have many fine days in green and gold with the former Leitrim skipper also winning a Railway Cup title with Connacht in 2014, their first inter-provinicial crown in 45 years.

Mulligan stepped away from the panel after the 2019 season before making a surprise return under Mayo legend Andy Moran with his final county appearance coming last season.

That was in their agonising Tailteann Cup quarter-final defeat to Sligo after extra-time – he also made his 100th competitive appearance for the county in 2022 – with injury forcing him to the sidelines for all this season.

It was hoped that he could yet feature in the championship but injury has put paid to that and he has instead called time on his Leitrim career.

"Unfortunately, my days of representing Leitrim GAA have come to an end. Past injuries have caught up with me and my body just can't deal with the demands to compete at inter-county level anymore," Mulligan wrote on Twitter.

"It was a pleasure. Thanks for all the support since making my League debut in 2006 until now. Looking forward to heading to New York next week, now as a supporter, to cheer on Andy and the lads."