| 8.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Paidi Ó Sé’s roar and Shane Lowry’s chipping – the tale of the Westmeath man who lined out for Longford

Mayo's Ciarán McDonald is tackled by Westmeath's David Mitchell during their 2001 All-Ireland SFC Qualifier Round 4 clash at Dr Hyde Park, Roscommon. Photo: David Maher/Sportsfile Expand
Brendan Lowry Expand
Paidi O Se Expand
David Mitchell in action for Longford in 2008 Expand

Close

Mayo's Ciarán McDonald is tackled by Westmeath's David Mitchell during their 2001 All-Ireland SFC Qualifier Round 4 clash at Dr Hyde Park, Roscommon. Photo: David Maher/Sportsfile

Mayo's Ciarán McDonald is tackled by Westmeath's David Mitchell during their 2001 All-Ireland SFC Qualifier Round 4 clash at Dr Hyde Park, Roscommon. Photo: David Maher/Sportsfile

Brendan Lowry

Brendan Lowry

Paidi O Se

Paidi O Se

David Mitchell in action for Longford in 2008

David Mitchell in action for Longford in 2008

/

Mayo's Ciarán McDonald is tackled by Westmeath's David Mitchell during their 2001 All-Ireland SFC Qualifier Round 4 clash at Dr Hyde Park, Roscommon. Photo: David Maher/Sportsfile

Donnchadh Boyle Twitter Email

Ahead of the 2007 season, the phone call David Mitchell didn’t want came. After 13 seasons with Westmeath, he was deemed surplus to requirements.

Just a few weeks later he took the phone call he didn’t expect. Longford, the county of his father, offered him the chance to keep operating at the highest level.

Most Watched

Privacy