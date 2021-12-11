Pádraig Pearses claim one-point victory as controversy engulfs Connacht Club SFC semi-final

Mountbellew/Moylough players confront referee Jerome Henry after the AIB Connacht Club SFC semi-final at Dr Hyde Park in Roscommon. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Pádraig Pearses qualified for their first Connacht club senior football final when Tom Butler’s injury-time point was enough to edge out Mountbellew-Moylough in a controversial semi-final at a damp and dreary Dr Hyde Park.

In a contest that featured five black cards, one red and a host of talking points, Butler bisected the posts from 40 metres in a contest that finished in a welter of drama, excitement and controversy.

The Galway champions were livid with a couple of decisions made by referee Jerome Henry towards the end of the contest, and they made their feelings known after the final whistle by surrounding the Mayo official, which necessitated Henry requiring to be escorted from the pitch.

Val Daly’s side edged the opening quarter and when Barry McHugh flicked Colin Ryan’s delivery from distance to the net in the eighth minute, they were fully deserving of their 1-1 to 0-1 lead at the water break.

McHugh was subsequently black carded, although it was only when he returned that Pearses began to enjoy some luck in front of goal.

Great work along the endline by Niall Carty allowed Paul Carey fist the ball to the net before Hubert Darcy edged his side in front. But superb scores from Eoin Finnerty and Ryan handed Mountbellew-Moylough a 1-3 to 1-2 interval advantage, with Pearses defender Mark Richardson the second player to pick up a black card.

McHugh (2) and Michael Daly handed Mountbellew-Moylough a three-point advantage soon by the 38th minute but they would only score once more.

By the second water break Carey and a double from Ronan Daly brought Pearses back on level terms. Emmett Kelly and Gary Sweeney swapped points and extra time loomed, with the Galway champions down to 14 players after midfielder Matthew Barret picked up a second yellow card.

But Butler, seeing his first action of the season, had the last laugh with a dramatic winner to set up a provincial final against Knockmore on Sunday January 9.

Scorers: Pádraig Pearses – P Carey 1-1, R Daly 0-3, H Darcy 0-2, E Kelly, T Butler 0-1 each. Mountbellew-Moylough – B McHugh (1f) 1-2, L Donnellan, E Finnerty, C Ryan, M Daly, G Sweeney 0-1 each.

Pádraig Pearses: P Whelan; G Downey, M Richardson, A Butler; C Lohan, R Daly, D Murray; N Daly, C Daly; S Carty, N Carty, L Daly; C Payne, H Darcy, P Carey. Subs: C Keogh for Downey (h-t), T Butler for Payne (40), E Kelly for S Carty (51), J Tumulty for L Daly (54), S Ryan for Carey (60).

Mountbellew-Moylough: D Boyle; G Sweeney, B Mannion, C Murray; C Ryan, J Daly, G Sweeney; M Daly, M Barrett; S Moran, P Donnellan, L Donnellan; P Kelly, B McHugh, E Finnerty. Subs: G Donohue for P Donnellan (51).

Referee: J Henry (Mayo).