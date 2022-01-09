Pádraig Pearses claim Connacht Club SFC title with narrow win over Knockmore

Emmett Kelly of Pádraig Pearses celebrates scoring a point during the AIB Connacht SFC final win over Knockmore at James Stephens Park in Ballina, Mayo. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Pádraig Pearses withstood late Knockmore pressure to land their first ever Connacht SFC club title in James Stephens Park, Ballina.

Pearses were in front from the third minute when Hubert Darcy converted a penalty and they never wilted, even when Knockmore came on strong in both halves.

At one stage they were seven points clear thanks to the scintillating accuracy of corner-forward Paul Carey who landed eight points, five from play.

In the conditions that was an exceptional return, especially in the context of Knockmore's 14 wides.

Eight of those came in the second half when they really needed the momentum they could otherwise have provided.

Right at the other end, Aidan Orme, their best player, saw a shot flash just over the crossbar but in truth it would have been rough justice on Pearses to have had to go into extra-time.

Through the hard running Daly brothers, Ronan, Niall and Conor around the middle and their full-forward line - Carey, Darcy and Conor Payne - it always felt like they had an edge.

In contrast to Knockmore's wastefulness, Pearses were much more economic with two wides, none in an entertaining second half.

Pearses got that early lift when Knockmore midfielder brought down Niall Carty after just three minutes, giving referee James Molloy no option but to award a penalty.

From the spot Darcy was calm, slipping the ball past Colm Reape and instantly a three-point lead sizeable given the way both teams would set up.

Both Reape and Darcy would go on to have influence across the half, Reape getting Knockmore's first score when he ventured out to take a 45 from colleague Peter Naughton before slicing over in the seventh minute while Darcy's presence at full-forward was troubling for Knockmore despite the cover provided by sweeper Kieran King, creating their second point for Conor Payne that pushed the lead out to four for a second time.

It was a blow all the same to lose King through injury.

Knockmore did get some momentum, chiefly through Aidan Orme who landed a mark and then forced a free when he dispossessed Pearses 'keeper Paul Whelan which he converted.

Whelan was black-carded and Darcy was forced to deputise in goals and didn't look out of place and they got to the break 1-3 to 0-4 ahead.

Carey stepped it up after the break and by the 43rd minute they were 1-9 to 0-5 clear but by the water break, just four minutes later, the gap was back to two with Charlie Bourke getting the touch to a Darren McHale delivery ahead of Whelan to leave it 1-9 to 1-7.

Pearses got five points ahead again but Knockmore kept pressing with substitute Keith Ruttledge hitting two late points.

Scorers - Padraig Pearses: P Carey 0-8 (3fs), H Darcy 1-1 (1-0 pen), C Payne, R Daly, E Kelly, T Butler all 0-1 each. Knockmore: A Orme 0-5 (2fs,1m), C Bourke 1 P Naughton 0-3, K Ruttledge 0-2, C Reape 0-1.

Padraig Pearses: P Whelan; M Richardson, A Butler, G Downey; C Lohan, R Daly, D Murray; N Daly, C Daly; L Daly, N Carty, S Carty; C Payne, H Darcy, P Carey. Subs: C Keogh for Downey inj (4), T Butler for L Daly (42), E Kelly for Carty (50), S Ryan for Keogh (57).

Knockmore: C Reape; S Holmes, A Naughton, D McHale; C Flynn, K King, K McLoughlin, M Park; N Armstrong, S McHale; P Ruttledge, A Orme, C Dempsey; J Ruddy, P Naughton. Subs: L Durcan for Ruddy (21), C Bourke for King inj (33), D McHale for Park (42), K Ruttledge for Durcan (57), K Langan for P Ruttledge.