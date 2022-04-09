| -0.2°C Dublin

Pádraig O’Hora’s only crime is being a defender – it’s a forward’s world

Philly McMahon

It’s easy to slam Mayo man for pushing Kerry’s ‘Boy Wonder’ but lack of a sweeper left him woefully exposed

Kerry's David Clifford gets away from Pádraig O'Hora of Mayo during the Allianz Football League Division 1 final at Croke Park. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
Kerry’s David Clifford gets away from Pádraig O’Hora of Mayo during the Allianz Football League Division 1 final at Croke Park. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

I don’t want to come across all jilted bride here, but look at the list of players who have won the Footballer of the Year award.

Notice any pattern?

