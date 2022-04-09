Pádraig O’Hora’s only crime is being a defender – it’s a forward’s world

I don’t want to come across all jilted bride here, but look at the list of players who have won the Footballer of the Year award.

Notice any pattern?

Next time you’re watching The Sunday Game live show, keep an eye out for who wins the Man of the Match award. Or the positional makeup of the punditry team who anoint them.

Those GAA player endorsements that usually flood print and radio coverage at this time of year as the championship nears, how would you describe the typical candidate for those? Anything they might have in common?

It’s a forward’s world. The rest of us just live in it.

As consumers of sport, we’re programmed to prefer attackers. It’s a universal bias.

They are the practitioners of all that is pure, therefore anything that threatens them is regarded as bad.

In every scenario, the attacker is treated differently to the defender. By supporters, by referees, by pundits.

Why? Because when we picture the things that make Gaelic football great, we see scores. We envisage creativity and we crave attacking play.

That’s what excites us. That’s human nature.

We don’t make a conscious decision. Our partiality is pre-programmed. It’s always towards the player whose intentions we interpret to be ‘positive’.

We want that player to excel. We want that player to be facilitated. We want that player to be protected.

By extension, the guy trying to stop him is cast as the baddie.

That’s the only way I can rationalise the reaction to the clip of Pádraig O’Hora and David Clifford from last Sunday that sent some people into a tizzy of feigned outrage.

If you’re the sort of person who was slaughtering O’Hora online last Sunday for saying nasty things to Clifford and shoving him in the back, maybe it’s time to consider watching something a little less frisky than contact sport.

The same applies if you’re offended by a defender squaring up to an opponent, sticking out his chest and generally, being threatening without breaking rules.

Because sport is already geared up for the attacker to prevail. The defender’s job is prevention and destruction.

If he/she can’t use their physicality or their aggression, well, there’s not a whole lot of point in them being there.

It’s hard not to like O’Hora. You can tell he’s strong, not just physically but mentally.

Like most, I’d assumed Oisín Mullin would take Clifford in the league final last weekend, given he did so when Mayo lost in Tralee.

But when Mullin was ruled out, O’Hora was the obvious alternative. Not necessarily because he’s the Mayo defender best suited to the task, but because he’s the one who would have been least perturbed by doing it at short notice.

That’s not a gig that suits everyone.

If I was told on a Thursday I was marking the opposition’s best player at the weekend, I’d immediately jump out of my skin. Let me at him.

If you’ve any real passion for defending, that’s the scenario you want. The one you crave.

Without knowing him, I imagine O’Hora to be the same.

We worked so hard in training, spent so long preparing for big games, you’d be mad for the chance to show your homework off to as many people as possible.

When we were at our peak, between 2015 and 2018, I wanted the biggest players in the biggest games. Give me the most dangerous forward. Every single time.

And secretly, I’d nearly be urging them to be at their best form, to see what it brought out in me.

That’s the mentality of a true defender. And accurately or not, that’s how I’ve pigeonholed O’Hora.

Some of the stuff thrown at him really was bizarre.

Without plunging back down into the deep, dark hole of online abuse again, there were people calling O’Hora’s character into question over that incident.

Again, I don’t know O’Hora. But this is a guy who didn’t make his debut for Mayo until he was 27. To me anyway, that demonstrates determination and resilience.

He’s a social care assistant, working mostly with local people on the autism spectrum.

I’ve read how he helped organise discos and other social events for people with intellectual disabilities and that he helped raise €50,000 in aid of a sensory park in Ballina.

You want to slam him for pushing Kerry’s ‘Boy Wonder’? Go ahead. Hopefully it makes you feel a bit better.

I’d be sore enough this week if I was O’Hora, although not necessarily with the wilting lilies of social media.

The fastest inter-county players can run 20 metres in around three seconds.

For one of Clifford’s scores, he had the ball for almost 12 seconds before he put it over the bar.

Where was the sweeper? What was he doing if not trying to protect the guy marking the best player in the country?

Mayo might well have a different plan for Clifford if they must deal with him again later this year.

But in a situation where one player is laying waste to his man, you have to get someone else to get back. That’s the point of a sweeper.

Anyway, the upshot of the league final is the two teams who were first and second in the country on the basis of form begin the championship in diametrically opposed mindsets.

Kerry now know that there’s separation between them and the rest of the pack. That’s obviously a positive, but there’s danger in that.

Mayo, meanwhile, will know they’re not quite as close to All-Ireland winning standards as they thought this day last week. But again, that comes wrapped in an opportunity.

Both of those outlooks can be turned on their heads.

I’m a big believer that games, even All-Irelands, are won long before they’re played.

If Kerry spent this week chuffed with themselves, convinced now that all they need to do is keep themselves out in front and nicely ahead of everyone else, then they’ve already lost the All-Ireland.

The best time to catch a crocodile is after it’s been fed. If Kerry are sated now, they’re vulnerable.

I don’t think they are, though. I’ve been trying to get a read on Jack O’Connor and what his style of management is.

Judging from his first reign as Kerry manager, his best trick was his ability to manipulate big talents with big personalities, to keep the show on the road and bring it all together exactly when it was required.

The Kerry dressing room is different now. There are fewer All-Ireland medals. Smaller egos too.

Players are much easier to manage from a lifestyle/commitment point of view. There won’t be any of the Kerry lads sneaking out for a few pints the week of a championship game, so he won’t have that sort of episode to manage.

But on the available evidence, he hasn’t put a foot wrong so far.

Football is a simple game. You score as much as you can from the possession you have and you limit the opposition from scoring on you.

O’Connor has used Kerry’s resources of talent in a way that has been highly effective on both fronts.

What then of Mayo? You can’t lose by 15 points in a national final in Croke Park without suffering some kind of psychological scarring. Nobody’s that robust.

The fear is that it turns into doubt, particularly if it comes to playing Kerry again and you bring this anxiety and fear in your head about certain players.

The opportunity is that their faults were laid bare and exposed last Sunday.

If they’re ruthless enough, they’ll turn those weaknesses quickly into strengths. There may not be a good way to mark David Clifford, but at least they know how not to mark him.

There’s no way a Mayo team near the summit of their powers could go two thirds of a championship match without winning a single opposition kick-out.

But the jeopardy of the Galway game in a couple of weeks has gone up a level now.

Nobody with a working brain would doubt Mayo’s capacity to beat a path back to the All-Ireland series after a provincial loss.

But defeat to your oldest rivals – at home – after the awful experience of last Sunday would break anyone. Even Mayo.