Pádraig Hampsey is new Tyrone captain – but no sign of Cathal McShane comeback just yet

Tyrone footballers have a new captain to go with their new managerial double-act after it was confirmed today that Pádraig Hampsey will lead out the Red Hand outfit against Ulster rivals Donegal on Saturday.

Hampsey, who made his Tyrone debut five years ago and was an All Star corner-back in 2018, is included at No 4 for the Division 1 North showdown in Omagh.

“It is always something you dream of as a young boy to get to play for your county and to maybe captain the team,” said the Coalisland clubman.

“For me this is a massive honour, not just for myself but my family and my club. There have been some fantastic captains over the years, and I hope I can take a leaf out of their books and lead by their example.”

The new vice-captain is Kieran McGeary, who has been named at corner-forward, although the versatile Pomeroy Plunkett’s clubman is more likely to fulfil a roaming brief.

The team announced by joint-managers Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher – the first Tyrone line-up after 18 years of the Mickey Harte era – is perhaps just as notable for one of those missing.

Cathal McShane, who suffered a season-ending ankle injury against Galway in February 2020, is not included in the match-day squad. McShane made a transformational switch to full-forward in 2019 and his prolific form that summer culminated in an All Star, but it appears he may have to bide his time some more as he battles back to full fitness.

Countering that, Tyrone have a gilt-edged option at No 14 with Conor McKenna selected there against Donegal, having returned from Aussie Rules and straight back into team under Harte last October.

Versatile mainstays Peter Harte and Mattie Donnelly are named at centre-back and centre-forward respectively.

There is also a rich vein of attacking talent held in reverse tomorrow, with Darragh Canavan, Niall Sludden, Darren McCurry, Mark Bradley and Lee Brennan all listed on the bench.

TYRONE (SF v Donegal): N Morgan; R Brennan, R McNamee, P Hampsey; M Cassidy, P Harte, M O'Neill; F Burns, B Kennedy; P Donaghy, M Donnelly, C Meyler; K McGeary, C McKenna, R Donnelly.