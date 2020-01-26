Pádraic Joyce makes winning start as manager as Galway pip Monaghan in thriller

Life under Pádraic Joyce began with a win as Galway fought off a late barrage from Monaghan to commence their Division 1 campaign with a thrilling one-point victory in Salthill.

The Galway support among the 7,654 in Pearse Stadium stormed the pitch to celebrate as the Tribesmen bested Seamus 'Banty' McEnaney's side with Robert Finnerty's first-half goal proving the difference.

An enjoyable first half opened with a Shane Walsh free with Finian Ó Laoí quickly adding a point after a lovely free-flowing move before Monaghan shot back with a Conor McManus brace, the second of which was a beautiful soccer-style effort off the ground.

Kieran Duffy sent the Farney men ahead when venturing forward from corner-back and there was nothing between the sides as they shared the first eight points before Finnerty fired a beautifully-worked goal in the 15th minute.

Walsh sent a lovely pass across the square to Michael Boyle, who immediately passed to Finnerty and he evaded Rory Beggan with a sidestep before stroking the ball to the net, 1-4 to 0-5.

Jack McCarron had a goal chance smothered by Connor Gleeson soon after and it was tit for tat thereafter before Monaghan were awarded a penalty in the 32nd minute. McManus strode forward but Gleeson saved high to his right before the sides traded scores until the break, 1-8 to 0-8.

Galway looked like they were going to pull away when they surged five points clear, 1-11 to 0-9, in the opening minutes of the second half but Monaghan battled manfully and ensured an enthralling final quarter.

The sides were level on the hour mark when Aaron Mulligan pointed but substitutes Damien Comer and Maitias Barrett fired over late on to hand Joyce's men the win and get an important two points on the board.

SCORERS – Galway: S Walsh 0-6 (5f), R Finnerty 1-1, F Ó Laoí 0-1, C D'Arcy 0-1, A Varley 0-1m, G O'Donnell 0-1, D Comer 0-1, M Barrett 0-1, P Conroy 0-1

Monaghan: C McManus 0-6 (2f, 1m), J McCarron 0-2 (1f), C McCarthy 0-1, K Hughes 0-2, R McAnespie 0-1, K Duffy 0-1, R Beggan 0-1f, C McGuinness 0-1, A Mulligan 0-1

GALWAY – C Gleeson; J Heaney, S Mulkerrin, J Duane; G O'Donnell, J Daly, C McDaid; C D'Arcy, P Conroy; M Boyle, F Ó Laoí; R Finnerty, S Walsh, A Varley.

Subs: D Comer for M Boyle (33), E Brannigan for Ó Laoí (49), L Costello for Varley and Matias Barrett for Conroy (both 60), S Kelly for M Daly (67).

MONAGHAN – R Beggan; K Duffy, R Wylie, C Boyle; D Ward, K O'Connell, M Bannigan; D Hughes, N Kearns; R McAnespie, C McCarthy, D Malone; K Hughes, J McCarron, C McManus.

Subs: C McCarthy sin bin (40-50), A Mulligan for Bannigan (47), C McGuinness for Malone (56), S Carey for McCarthy (59), A Woods for McCarron (70).

REF – M Deegan (Laois)

Online Editors