Padraic Joyce hopeful New Zealand-bound Liam Silke will be available in 2023

Galway manager Pádraic Joyce is hopeful that Liam Silke will be available for next year’s campaign after it emerged that the experienced defender is moving to New Zealand to continue his work as a doctor.

The performances of the 27-year old, who was handed the key man-marking job throughout Galway’s march to the All-Ireland final, were vital as the Tribesmen reached the decider for the first time since 2001.

Silke did not play in the 2018 championship when Galway reached the All-Ireland semi-final after he moved to Boston for the summer, during his only opportunity to do so during his medical studies.

The Corofin man, whose dad Brian was a sub on the 1998 Galway team which his uncle Ray captured to All-Ireland glory, has since qualified as a doctor and is due to head to New Zealand.

But manager Joyce said they were hopeful Silke would be back at the heart of their defence next season and said they would do everything they could for it to happen.

“He is going for a few months, but hopefully he’ll be back,” said Joyce. “If we have to fly back and get him we will fly back and get him.

“In fairness to Liam, he has been outstanding for us. He did the untold man-marking work all year and he has taken out some top class forwards from Derry, Armagh and Sean O’Shea on Sunday.

“He has been outstanding and he will deserve his All Star when he gets it in a few weeks’ time.”

Joyce does not envisage any retirements from a squad where only midfielder Paul Conroy is over 30 and he’s confident that the 33-year old St James’ clubman has another few seasons left in him.

“Paul is the only one (over 30) but he has another couple of years left in him. He’s not going anywhere. It’s a young team, very ambitious players and the experience from this year will definitely bring us on as a group and we will learn from it.

“We now have to build on it, even down to the club level. Let’s not wait 20 years again until we are back in a final.”

The return from injury of full-back Seán Mulkerrin, out since January with a serious knee injury picked up on duty for NUIG in the Sigerson Cup, will be a boost for Joyce next year.

And promising midfielder James McLaughlin from Moycullen, also out of contention this summer through injury, will also be expected to push on from impressive minor and U-20 performances and challenge for a place.

On Sunday three members of the side — Jack Glynn, Patrick Kelly and Matthew Tierney — which captured the U-20 All-Ireland by defeating Dublin in December 2020 started against Kerry, with Salthill/Knocknacarra’s Cathal Sweeney coming on as a sub.

But several more members of that victorious side, including goalkeeper Conor Flaherty, midfielder Cian Hernon, and forwards Paul Kelly and Tomo Culhane will be expected to push strongly for inclusion.

It also remains to be seen if midfielder Peter Cooke, who was working abroad this year after also missing Moycullen’s historic county title success two years ago, is based back in Ireland next season.