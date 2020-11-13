Pádraic Joyce hands out four championship debuts in Galway's Connacht final clash with Mayo

Galway defender Sean Mulkerrin, pictured in League action against Kerry's David Clifford earlier this year, will make his championship debut against Mayo on Sunday. Photo: Sportsfile

Galway will give championship debuts to four players as they bid to put their season back on track in Sunday's Connacht football final with Mayo in Pearse Stadium Salthill.

Full-back Sean Mulkerrin, midfielder Cein D'Arcy and Paul Kelly and Dessie Conneely in attack will feature in a championship for the first time.

Kelly was a key member of Galway's 2018 minor team while Conneely was a leading light on Moycullen's successful 2020 SFC campaign, scoring 1-9 (1-3 from play) in the final against Mountbellew-Moylough.

Mulkerrin is another highly rated former underage star who did well in earlier games.

As expected there is no place for Damien Comer who is still injured but Shane Walsh is named after being listed as a substitute in the last two league games.

Just seven players who started against Mayo in the Tuam league trouncing by Mayo have kept their places - Johnny Heaney, Liam Silke, Johnny Duane, Cillian McDaid, D'Arcy, Paul Conroy and Ian Burke.

There are eight survivors from Galway's last championship team which lost to Mayo in that LIT Gaelic grounds qualifier last July - Bernard Power, Silke, McDaid, Heaney, Sean Kelly, Michael Daly, Burke and Walsh as manager Pádraic Joyce rings the changes.

Mayo have handed Mark Moran a first championship start in Sunday's Connacht final, his displacement of Ryan O'Donoghue the only change from the team that started against Roscommon in last weekend's semi-final.

Moran made his debut against Galway in that first league game back after the resumption and scored 1-2 as Mayo blitzed the home side in Tuam.

But he struggled against Tyrone, was replaced at half-time and was used off the bench against Roscommon when he replaced O'Donoghue.

The game will mark Kevin McLoughlin's 65th championship appearance for his county since making his debut against New York in 2009.

Meanwhile, Kildare have made one change to the team that saw off Offaly in a Leinster quarter-final last weekend for their semi-final with Meath. Matty Byrne, who replaced Fergal Conway at half-time starts in place of Conway.

Mayo (SF v Galway): D Clarke; O Mullin, C Barrett, L Keegan; P Durcan, S Coen, E McLaughlin; M Ruane, C Loftus; K McLoughlin, M Moran, D O'Connor; T Conroy, A O'Shea, C O'Connor.

Kildare (SF v Meath): M Donnellan; M Dempsey, S Ryan, D Malone; D Hyland, C Kavanagh, K Flynn; K Feely, A Masterson; M Byrne, B McCormack, P Brophy; D Flynn, D Kirwan, J Hyland.

Galway (SF v Mayo): B Power; S Kelly, S Mulkerrin, J Heaney; L Silke, J Duane, C McDaid; C D'Arcy, T Flynn; P Kelly, P Conroy, M Daly; I Burke, S Walsh, D Conneely.

Online Editors