Pádraic Joyce hails ruthless streak as 14-man Tribe overcome odds to sink Farney

There’s nothing like a bit of adversity to assess a side’s character and Galway certainly had their fair share of it before passing the Monaghan test with flying colours in Pearse Stadium yesterday.

Pádraic Joyce’s side lost Young Footballer of the Year Jack Glynn and former All-Star forward Ian Burke in the warm-up – both to groin injuries – while Peter Cooke deservedly saw red after an off-the-ball tangle with Monaghan’s Micheál Bannigan.

That left the Tribesmen trailing by one point at the break, 0-8 to 0-7, but they turned the screw in the final quarter with Johnny Heaney’s 63rd-minute goal (after a long ball caused consternation) helping them coast home with 14 just men.

“The most pleasing thing from us is that we closed the game out properly this time, we didn’t leave Monaghan hanging in with chances and all that kind of stuff,” Joyce beamed of their killer instinct.

​There could have been a hangover from a disappointing draw with Donegal the week before given that so many things were going wrong – as well as Damien Comer’s absence – but this was a statement of intent from last year’s All-Ireland finalists.

“One thing I found very positive is that the players were really down,” Joyce added of the Donegal result. “You’d swear they lost the match and it shows what it means to them.”

While Joyce couldn’t but be happy, his Monaghan counterpart Vinny Corey must be scratching his head at how the second half transpired having looked poised to kick on when Rory Beggan stroked over a free upon the resumption to put them two up.

The Farney men would go another 19 minutes until their next point, though; a 56th-minute Beggan free proved to be their final score of the game as missed chances in the second half (11 in total) sucked all of the oxygen out of their charge.

“The bottom line is that the second-half performance wasn’t good enough,” Corey said.

“The breeze was strong but we’d like to do better and we only scored two points in the second half. The longer that went on, the more deflating it was.

“Then we gave away a real bad goal, there was two points in it at that stage.

“We are down to the last two games now and we are on four points, which isn’t going to keep us safe and we know that.”

Monaghan lost ace attacker Jack McCarron to injury in the warm-up and while his absence would later hurt their charge, Seán Jones started in fine style with two points from play as the sides shared the first eight scores, 0-4 apiece.

Galway went two ahead with the influential pair of Paul Conroy (free) and Rob Finnerty firing over but excellent individual efforts from Dessie Ward and Killian Lavelle levelled it up again.

Cooke sent over a fine score in injury-time but things turned sour just seconds later when he was sent off while Beggan added insult to injury when nonchalantly popping over the resultant free.

The biggest roar of the day was reserved for Shane Walsh (pictured, left) when the 29-year-old, fresh from All-Ireland club glory with Kilmacud Crokes, was thrown into the fray for his first appearance in a Galway shirt since last year’s All-Ireland final defeat.

While Walsh was not at his usual best having spent recent weeks in Australia, his presence seemed to spark new life into the hosts as John Daly and Seán Kelly drove forward from defence to fire over and level affairs, 0-9 each.

Kelly could have had a goal, as could Heaney just minutes later when handpassing over, and the writing was on the wall despite Beggan responding at the other end as Galway took complete control.

Finnerty kicked two beauties, one off either foot, before a long free from Conroy was not dealt with by Beggan as Cathal Sweeney picked up the break and offloaded to Heaney, who coolly slotted home.

Monaghan’s ‘goose was cooked’ with Matthew Tierney sending over another free as they waltzed home while there was even better news in the aftermath with Joyce revealing that Comer is nearing a return.

“He’s still soldiering on. He’s a few weeks away yet but he’s back doing a bit of gym work so hopefully he’ll be on show before long,” Joyce said.

SCORERS – Galway: J Heaney 1-1; P Conroy (2f), M Tierney (2f), R Finnerty 0-3 each; P Cooke, J Daly, S Kelly 0-1 each. Monaghan: R Beggan 0-4 (4f); S Jones 0-2; C McCarthy (f), M Bannigan, D Ward, K Lavelle 0-1 each.

GALWAY – C Gleeson 7; J McGrath 8, E Kelly 7, S Kelly 8; D McHugh 6, J Daly 8, D O’Flaherty 6; P Conroy 7, M Tierney 7; Paul Kelly 6, P Cooke 5, J Heaney 8; Patrick Kelly 6, R Finnerty 8, C Sweeney 7. Subs: S Walsh 6 for Patrick Kelly (41), C McDaid 6 for Paul Kelly (53), J Maher 6 for O’Flaherty (64), C Hernon for Sweeney (72), R Monaghan for Finnerty (75).

MONAGHAN – R Beggan 6; C Boyle 7, T McPhillips 6, R O’Toole 6; R Wylie 6, D Ward 7, K Duffy 6; D Hughes 7, K Lavelle 7; F Kelly 6, M Bannigan 6, C McCarthy 5; S O’Hanlon 7, S Jones 6, K Gallagher 5. Subs: S Carey 6 for Kelly (h-t), K O’Connell 6 for Wylie (41), C McManus 6 for Jones (48), K Hughes 6 for Gallagher (66), C Lennon for D Hughes (72).

REF – C Lane (Cork)