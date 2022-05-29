Pádraic Joyce calls on Galway to back up Connacht title win with All-Ireland progress

Galway manager Pádraic Joyce has dismissed any suggestion that his team were under pressure to avoid a fourth successive Connacht final defeat but acknowledged that there will be pressure now to back up yesterday's performance.

Galway drew level with Mayo on 48 Connacht titles before a 21,419 attendance in Pearse Stadium where they were collecting the Nestor Cup for the first time since 2005 with a 2-19 to 2-16 win over Roscommon.

Joyce was enjoying his first Connacht success in his three years but feels the team's talents won't be properly acknowledged until they win big in Croke Park where they are bound for a quarter-final in four weeks time.

"I wouldn’t be calling it pressure, it would mean I’m no good as a manager. When you win you’re mighty, when you lose you’re no good," he said.

"It’ll be the same thing the next day, the pressure will be on because it’s a quarter-final and we haven’t won one in a while. Until we go and back this up with consistent results and consistent performances, that’s when people will talk about Galway as being a serious contender."

Galway's day was franked by a stellar Shane Walsh performance as he hit 1-6, including a spectacular goal. It invited rich praise from his manager.

"He’s one of the best footballers I’ve ever seen playing, but Shane knows himself that he has to produce these performances in the big games and then he’ll get more national recognition. But talent-wise, he has two feet, unbelievable talent, pace, he’s just such an enigma,” said Joyce.

"He produced that performance and we were saying all week that he was really sharp and training really well. But Rob Finnerty was really good as well at 13, and Damien really good inside."

Between them the full-forward line contributed 1-14 of their 2-19 total.