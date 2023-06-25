Pádraic Joyce bemoans ‘a poor season overall’ after Galway exit All-Ireland title race

Pádraic Joyce has lamented Galway’s poor execution as they crashed out of the championship in Salthill today, insisting that they’ve “no one to blame but ourselves.”

The Galway manager summed up 2023 as “very poor overall” despite all the initial promise sparked by reaching a league final, retaining their Connacht crown and remaining the only team with a 100pc championship record until last Sunday’s defeat to Armagh.

Now, after back-to-back one-point losses, they are left with nothing but regrets – about the wide count (9-5), Matthew Tierney’s missed goal chance and even two Cillian McDaid flicks cleared off the line in a frantic injury-time finale.

Playing with an archetypical Galway gale, having won the toss, they led by 0-8 to 0-3 at the break only to find themselves behind within 11 minutes of the restart, a goal from wandering full-back David McBrien crowning Mayo’s third quarter surge.

Soon after, Tierney was put through by skipper Seán Kelly in a one-on-one with Colm Reape, but the Mayo ‘keeper saved with his feet. A huge turning point.

“We should have been 10-2 up at half-time, we missed some simple frees that we should not be missing - but look, that’s the nature of it,” said a deflated Joyce, who suggested that Tierney’s goal chance was a classic case of “you round the ‘keeper all day long. Mattie knows that, but he took the shot and even in the first half Damien (Comer) took a shot and it goes too high.”

Injury issues had compromised Galway’s build-up. They started Kelly, who had hobbled off late on against Armagh and whose movement appeared compromised at the start, while Comer only lasted until half-time.

“He (Kelly) was not 100pc fit,” Joyce acknowledged, “but he was fit enough to take part in the game. I think he made a big contribution … he is our captain, he is our leader, he is one of our main men, and whether he is anyway right he is going to play.”

Asked about Comer’s exit, he added: “It’s a tightness on his hamstring, he’s prone to them, but he just felt he couldn’t get moving; if he stayed on he would have ripped it, so we had to take him out.”

Reflecting on the year overall, Joyce didn’t attempt to sugarcoat the demoralising end result.

“Just very, very disappointing. That’s just the bottom line. There’s no point in trying to gloss it over,” he said.

“We had loads of chances. We won Connacht, lost the league final, wasn’t a bad year for us – but being knocked out of the championship before the quarter-finals is a poor season overall.”

He added: “You look at the group, we had the same points and best scoring difference but we found ourselves in the game today. But we’ve no one to blame only ourselves for that. We didn’t win the game last week or draw the game. You have to accept it and move from on it, and that’s all we can do.

“Mayo were probably a bit better than us today, but we just missed too much.

"Even last week in Armagh, we shouldn’t have been in the position to be in here today. But we are, and we’re out of the championship now, and it’s a bitter pill to swallow. But we’ll have to just regroup and see where we go.

“I think we had seven scores from 18 shots in open play, which tells the story from our side.

"But, look, the lads put in a massive effort, they are great lads and they have taken the county a long way last year and this year. It is disappointing today and it is just very hard to stomach.”