Pádraic Joyce aims to unearth new Galway talent in Connacht FBD League as team named for Leitrim clash

Galway manager Pádraic Joyce said he will be using the Connacht FBD League this month to try to unearth a few players who will help them build on the progress of last season.

He has selected just five of his All-Ireland final team for their FBD League clash with Leitrim at the Connacht Air Dome in Mayo for this Friday evening’s clash.

“The FBD League is very important to us. Last year we put a big emphasis on winning it and getting the year off to a good start and it was a good boost to do that last January,” he said.

“We know from last year we need to unearth a few more players. The league was funny for us last year where we couldn’t afford to lose a game in Division Two. We had to play the best available to us and it was hard to put in new fellas.”

Dylan McHugh, Cillian McDaid, Matthew Tierney, Johnny Heaney and Rob Finnerty will get their first run out for Galway since the All-Ireland final, while former All Star Ian Burke will make his return after being out through work commitments for two years.

“We wanted to get an established team which we probably have now, so I think this year’s FBD will give us a chance to look at a lot of new players and try and get a few for the national league,” added Joyce.

“We have lads still involved with their clubs, a few more just making their way back and we are without a few more, so the opportunity is there for other lads to step up. It is up to those lads now to make the most of the chance.”

Galway (v Leitrim, FBD League): B Power; J McGrath, S Fitzgerald, J Foley; D McHugh, B Mannion, D Flaherty; J Maher, C McDaid; C Sweeney, M Tierney, J Heaney; I Burke, R Finnerty, B McHugh. Subs: T O’Malley, J Kirrane, D Varley, P Conroy, M Barrett, E Murphy, T Culhane, D Caney, B Mannion, N Grainger.