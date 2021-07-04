Pádraic Davis quits as Longford manager following Meath's facile Leinster SFC win

Three years ago Longford celebrated a first championship win over Meath in 36 years, a horror summer for the Royals which saw them exit the race without a championship win for the first time since 2000.

Meath have not been in rude health lately, hit by injuries and suspension and controversy, but this was an opportunity to repair some of that damage. They took it in some style.

Long before the end the game was over as a contest. Less than two minutes in Shane McEntee hit the net and while Longford recovered and were well in the match for much of the next half hour they crumbled in the run-up to half time.

Afterwards the Longford manager Pádraic Davis announced he was stepping away from the role after three seasons in charge. This was not the way he wanted it to end.

Cathal Hickey of Meath holds off the challenge of Longford's Enda Macken and Daniel Mimnagh on his way to scoring his side's third goal during the Leinster SFC quarter-final at Páirc Tailteann in Navan, Meath. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Cathal Hickey of Meath holds off the challenge of Longford's Enda Macken and Daniel Mimnagh on his way to scoring his side's third goal during the Leinster SFC quarter-final at Páirc Tailteann in Navan, Meath. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

At the first water break, nearly 20 minutes in, his side was 0-4 to 1-3 behind. Meath looked capable of scoring goals, creating alarming openings in the visitors’ defence, but they were denied any further breaches after McEntee’s major. Then the skies fell in, literally.

A warm sunny afternoon in Navan turned into a downpour just as the players went off at half time with Meath having put Longford to the sword with a riot of scores.

After the water break Meath outscored Longford 1-7 to 0-2, and after David McGivney scored a free in the 27th minute for Longford, leaving just two points between the sides, Meath scored 1-5 without reply from there to the interval.

Jordan Morris was an instrumental figure, setting up debutant Fionn Reilly for a score, then winning a free which Bryan McMahon pointed from an acute angle.

Bryan Fenton kicked another from play before Longford’s kick out imploded with Joey Wallace pointing after a restart went astray, followed by Morris winning and pointing a free.

Then just before the break another kick out malfunctioned and Meath attacked with Cathal Hickey and McMahon setting up Morris who patted the ball to the net, Meath leading 2-10 to 0-6 and Longford shell-shocked heading into the dressing room.

Worse was to follow with Darren Gallagher failing to come out for the second half after picking up an injury during the first half.

But there was no back. Hickey, who had a terrific match, drove home Meath’s superiority with their third goal in the 48th minute, after working a move with McMahon.

By then the Meath half back line had accounted for 2-3, more than the Longford total at the time.

Despite injury concerns, Donal Keogan and Menton both started the match, and Longford started with ten players who were on the field in Pearse Park when they defeated Meath in 2018.

Longford are accustomed to being outsiders when they come up against Meath but enjoyed a moderate run of form with their first round win over Carlow coming on the back of a spirited relegation play-off victory in Division 3 over Munster champions, Tipperary.

Their manager Padraic Davis has spoken beforehand of being in a good mental position, heading to Navan with no burden of pressure.

It could not have been more different for Meath and Andy McEntee, in his fifth season in charge.

As well as the injuries, the recent defeat by Kildare also claimed Conor McGill and Brian Conlon, who were sent-off in a late melee and suspended for this outing.

Last year McEntee guided Meath to the Leinster final on the back of a promising goal-fuelled run but they were hopelessly outclassed, suffering their heaviest ever championship defeat. They spent the league in Division 1 though it was a short-lived stay.

Michael Newman had been named in the starting 15, having missed all of last season with injury, but Joey Wallace replaced him in one of three changes announced close to throw-in.

Longford had one late change from the listed team; Daniel Mimnagh took the place of Colm Smyth. Newman later came on to a loud cheer from the home supporters in the attendance of 500.

James McEntee also came on in the second half and kicked four points from play and near the end sub James Conlon sealed a massive win with the fourth goal, after Eamon Wallace had set him up. Longford were out of the championship, with little room for argument, while Meath will enter the draw for the semi finals.

Scorers - Meath: J Morris 1-4 (2 f); B McMahon 0-4 (1 f); C Hickey 1-2; J McEntee 0-4; S McEntee, J Conlon 1-0 each; C O’Sullivan 0-3; J Wallace, Matthew Costello (45), B Menton, F Reilly, E Wallace 0-1 each. Longford: R Brady (1f), D McGivney (3 f) 0-3 each; D Gallagher (f), R Smyth (f), K Diffley, D Reynolds, D Doherty, J Hagan (m) 0-1 each.

Meath: A Colgan; S Lavin, R Ryan, D Keogan; C Hickey, S McEntee, F Reilly; E Devine, P Harnan; C O'Sullivan, B McMahon, M Costello; J Morris, J Wallace, B Menton. Subs: E Wallace for Menton (46); M Newman for Morris & J McEntee for Hickey (both 54); J Conlon for Costello & J O’Connor for Reilly (both 61).

Longford: P Collum; P Fox, A Farrell, E Macken; I O’Sullivan, M Quinn, D Mimnagh; K Diffley, D Gallagher; D Reynolds, D McGivney, D McElligott; R Smyth, J Hagan, R Brady. Subs: D Farrell for Gallagher (inj ht); O Kenny for McElligott & L Connerton for Smyth (52); P Lynn for Mimnagh (54); D Doherty for O’Sullivan (57).

Referee: C Branagan (Down).