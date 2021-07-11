Paddy McBrearty the hero as Donegal deny Derry at the death in championship thriller

Patrick McBrearty of Donegal celebrates after scoring his side's winning point against Derry. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

The provincial championships have collectively been under a cloud with so many one-sided games since they got underway three weekends ago - and with good reason.

But in Ballybofey there was a chink of light for the much maligned system when Donegal and Derry produced a riveting Ulster quarter-final, decided when Patrick McBrearty sent over a 75th-minute winner to avoid extra-time.

Referee David Coldrick still allowed another minute-and-a-half for Derry to retrieve the situation but they couldn't get a shot away and for the second time in successive years they go out of the Ulster Championship with a one-point defeat.

It was bitterly disappointing for Rory Gallagher's side as they had the most clear-cut goal chances and were never behind until McBrearty converted a free, to make it 0-15 to 0-14, in the 71st minute after substitute Odhran MacNiallais had been fouled.

Shane McGuigan got Derry back level with a free after Gareth McKinless had been taken down on 74 minutes - Coldrick had signalled that there would be four minutes of added time - but Donegal held their nerve with a patient build up to find McBrearty coming in at the right angle and the strike was perfect.

It wasn't a convincing Donegal performance but they were thwarted in so many ways by a well-organised Derry side.

Michael Murphy didn't start a championship match for the first time in nine years - a preliminary round fixture against Cavan in 2012 when he was injured - but came on to convert two frees, one of which he was fouled for.

Donegal looked in trouble when Derry edged 0-12 to 0-8 clear in the 47th minute, matching their previous biggest advantage in the first half, but Niall O'Donnell was central to Donegal's response with two beautiful points, eventually getting them level at 0-13 each.

Derry haven't won an Ulster Championship match since 2015 but this performance, on top of their league campaign and their minors most impressive win in a 2020 All-Ireland semi-final against Meath, really bodes well for the future.

All three half-backs scored while Ciaran McFaul's powerful running yielded three points.

They had the best goal chances and may well have had a penalty in the sixth minute when Shane McGuigan was put through by Conor Doherty. He appeared to be fouled by Stephen McMenamin but the call was overlooked by referee David Coldrick.

Just minutes earlier a rebound off a post from a Shane McGuigan free fell kindly for Benny Heron but as the corner-forward pulled the trigger, Hugh McFadden got across to block.

The opening exchanges were evidence of an unsettled Donegal and Derry, methodical in their approach, were able to exploit that, leading by 0-4 to 0-2 at the first water break and then stretching that with a superb Conor Glass point added to in the 22nd minute by McGuigan from a free.

But Shaun Patton's kick-out is a potent Donegal weapon and from the kick-out over the top that followed, Ethan O'Donnell set up Niall O'Donnell and the home side were able to breathe a little easier.

If Patton has a weak spot it's his aerial command and when he punched a delivery on 24 minutes, Glass got up to punch it back and eventually McGuigan posted his third point.

Populating the centre of their defence with big numbers and good organisation, Derry were able to thwart Donegal runners but Jamie Brennan nipped in to restore the deficit to three before Michael Langan looped over two points for Donegal to trail by 0-7 to 0-6 at the break.

Ultimately their craft and know-how in these situations and a better bench got them over the line to set up a semi-final next Sunday in Brewster Park, Enniskillen against Tyrone.

Scorers - Donegal: M Langan, N O'Donnell, P McBrearty (2fs) 0-3 each, C McGonigle, J Brennan M Murphy (2fs) 0-2 each, P Brennan 0-1.

Derry: S McGuigan 0-4 (2fs), C McFaul 0-3, B Heron 0-2, C Glass, Padraig Cassidy, C Doherty, G McKinless, E Bradley, N Loughlin all 0-1 each.

Donegal: S Patton; N McGee, S McMenamin, E McHugh; R McHugh, O McFadden Ferry, E Ban Gallagher; H McFadden, C McGonigle; C Thompsn, N O'Donnell, M Langan; E O'Donnell, P McBrearty, J Brennan.

Subs: B McCole for McMenamin (39), P Brennan for McFadden Ferry (43), M Murphy for J Brennan (46), O MacNiallais for E O'Donnell (49), O Gallen for Thompson (72)

Derry: O Lynch; C McKaigue, B Rogers, P McGrogan; Padraig Cassidy, G McKinless, C Doherty; C Glass, E Bradley; E Doherty, N Loughlin, C McFaul; B Heron, S McGuigan, Paul Cassidy.

Subs: O McWilliams for Heron (58), N Toner for Paul Cassidy (62), C McCluskey for E Doherty (64), P McNeill for Loughlin (74)

Referee: D Coldrick (Meath)