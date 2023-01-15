Paddy McBrearty succeeds Michael Murphy as Donegal captain for 2023 campaign

Paddy McBrearty is the new Donegal captain after the retirement of Michael Murphy. Image: Sportsfile.

Patrick McBrearty will replace Michael Murphy as Donegal football captain for 2023.

Murphy retired from inter-county football last November, creating a vacancy for the captaincy role that he had filled since 2011.

That was the year that Kilcar's McBrearty, while still eligible for minor, made his senior championship debut for Donegal in the full-forward line.

He featured for both minor and senior teams in Ulster Championship games in Ballybofey in May 2011, coming off the bench against Antrim in what was Jim McGuinness' first championship game in charge and also Murphy's first as captain. That seniority may have been a factor in appointing him captain now.

McBrearty, who will have Eoghan Ban Gallagher and Hugh McFadden as vice-captains, will be 30 in August and is the only member of the 2012 All-Ireland winning team still playing, now that Murphy and Neil McGee, who also retired after last season, have departed.

In Murphy's absence in the past, McFadden has stepped in as captain.