Paddy McBrearty hauls Donegal back to share spoils with after Monaghan’s Conor McCarthy bags first half hat-trick

Paddy McBrearty of Donegal in action against Kieran Duffy of Monaghan. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Despite a first-half hat-trick by Conor McCarthy, Monaghan left Ballybofey with only a share of the spoils.

McCarthy’s treble, scored in an electric 11-minute spell, was followed by a Conor McManus goal in the second half.

Monaghan led by nine points in the first half and seven in the second, but Patrick McBrearty’s eight points hauled Donegal back from the brink.

Ballybofey’s car parks were full of shoppers back for the first weekend of trade after their reopening. Across a street where cars zoomed in either direction on what seemed a Saturday of normality again, the gates of Seán MacCumhaill Park remained shut to punters.

The Ballybofey silence softened further when, after only five minutes, Michael Murphy had to be withdrawn. As Donegal’s leader-in-chief hobbled off, the whispered tones of the stewards present told of the concern.

So influential in Donegal’s impressive opening weekend win over Tyrone, Murphy is the centrepiece in Donegal’s set-up. With the Championship already looming in this sprint of a season, the sight of a strapped left hamstring will surely mean a sleepless few nights for Declan Bonner.

And a porous rearguard might also have the Na Rossa man staring at the ceiling over the coming days.

McCarthy, fed by Steven O’Hanlon’s delightful pass, got around Shaun Patton and hammered to the net in spite of Brendan McCole’s valiant attempts.

McCarthy repeated his trick seven minutes later. Karl O’Connell opened a shaky Donegal rearguard and, while McCarthy had work to do, he held off three Donegal defenders to slot home.

The Scotsdown man sold a dummy again and fired low to complete his hat-trick and leave Donegal in need of smelling salts.

Patton came to Donegal’s rescue, saving with his feet from Darren Hughes just after Michael Langan fired high past Rory Beggan at the other end.

A trio of points by Patrick McBrearty kept Donegal’s faint hopes alive, though they trailed 3-7 to 1-8 as sheets of rain began to fall by the Finn.

Monaghan were reduced to 14 when Conor Boyle, who had only just served ten minutes in the sin bin, was given his second black and an accompanying red card for a late challenge on Langan in the 29th minute.

These counties shared five Ulster titles between them from 2011-2015, the Farney capsizing Donegal’s vessel in the finals of 2013 and 2015.

Theirs was a rivalry that burned through hot summers from a bruising July afternoon in 2013. In lowering the colours of Donegal, then the reigning All-Ireland champions, Monaghan took a first provincial title since 1988.

The scars of that day opened again through two tense tussles in 2016, Donegal prevailing after a cliffhanging replay in Cavan.

Conor McManus, the star of Monaghan’s rise in the past decade, came in at half-time here and it was the three-time All Star who twisted the knife.

O’Hanlon made the incision in Donegal’s timid defence and McManus doesn’t need a reminder in these positions. Niall Kearns chipped against the crossbar with Monaghan in search of more. And it might have been needed.

Donegal — who had Daire Ó Baoill sent off on a second booking on 52 minutes — were chipping away themselves and McBrearty brought them to within two points 11 minutes from the end.

McBrearty’s eighth of the evening levelled the scores, although there was still a final chance for Monaghan. With the final kick of the game, McCarthy fired wide and Monaghan, now with just 13 players after Killian Lavelle’s black card, had to settle for a draw.

Donegal’s last League defeat in Ballybofey was back in March 2010. Remarkably, that proud record remains intact.

Scorers —

Donegal: – P McBrearty 0-8 (3f, 1m), M Langan 1-1, O Gallen 0-3, C Thompson, N O’Donnell 0-2 each, E Gallagher, P Mogan, C McGonagle, E McHugh 0-1 each.

Monaghan - C McCarthy 3-1, C McManus 1-2 (2f), Aaron Muligan 0-3 (2f), M Bannigan 0-2 (1f), R McAnespie, K O’Connell, A Woods 0-1 each

TEAMS:

Donegal: S Patton; E Gallagher, N McGee, B McCole; R McHugh, P Brennan, P Mogan; H McFadden, C McGonagle; N O’Donnell, C Thompson, M Langan; P McBrearty, M Murphy, O Gallen. Subs: E McHugh for Brennan (h-t), O Mac Niallais for McFadden (45), S McMenamin for McGee (54), P McGrath for Gallagher (63), J McGee for McCole (63).

Monaghan: R Beggan; K Duffy, C Boyle, R Wylie; K O’Connell, K McMenamin, R McAnespie; D Hughes, K Lavelle; S O’Hanlon, A Mulligan, M Bannigan; C McCarthy, A Woods, S Jones. Subs: C McManus for (h-t), S Hanratty for Bannigan (42), N Kearns for Woods (52), J McCarron for O’Hanlon (58), C Lennon for O’Connell (58), G Mohan for Mulligan (70+4)

Referee: B Cassidy (Derry)

