Paddy Lynch stars as Cavan cruise past Down to stay at summit of Division Three

Cavan's Paddy Lynch scores his side's first point in their Allianz FL Division 3 victory over Down at Kingspan Breffni. Photo: Stephen Marken/Sportsfile

CAVAN sprinted clear in the end to cement their place at the summit of Division 3 with a convincing display at Kingspan Breffni.

Down exploded from the blocks with Liam Kerr putting Miceal Rooney in for a goal.

The hosts failed to score from play in the opening half-hour but by half-time Cian Madden had steered Cavan to level terms, 0-5 to 1-2.

Meaty exchanges between the backroom teams as the teams left the field at half-time added fireworks to a game that always crackled.

Cavan restarted the better with a string of points, including a gem from Dara McVeety.

Things just got better and better for the blues and two minutes after his introduction, talisman Gearóid McKiernan’s first touch of the ball saw him call a fabulous mark (53) and, in a jiffy, Cavan were 0-11 to 1-5 in front.

Though lacking power and punch up front, Down hung in there and with 15 minutes left trailed by just two points but Paddy Lynch’s major in added-on time proved to be the nail in the visitor’s coffin.

Scorers – Cavan: P Lynch 2-5 (0-4f); D McVeety (1f), Cian Madden, G McKiernan (1m) 0-2 each; R Galligan (1f), B Boylan, J Smith 0-1 each. Down: P Havern 0-5 (3f); R Mooney 1-0; A Gilmore 0-3 (3f); D McAleenan (f), R McEvoy 0-1 each.

Cavan – R Galligan 7; J McLaughlin 6, P Faulkner 7, N Carolan 6; C Brady 6, D McVeety 7, T Madden 7; D Brady 6, K Clarke 7; G Smith 7, Cian Madden 7, J McCabe 6; P Lynch 8, R O’Neill 6, B Boylan 6. Subs: J Smith 6 for D Brady (h-t); G McKiernan 7 for R O’Neill (47); S Smith 6 for J McCabe (55); Conor Madden 6 for B Boylan (64); C Reilly for D McVeety (67).

Down – C Smyth 6; C Fitzpatrick 6, R McEvoy 7, P Laverty 6; R Magill 7, C Doherty 6 , P Branagan 6; P Fegan 6, O Murdock 6; G Collins 6, L Kerr 7, M Rooney 7; A Gilmore 7, P Havern 7, D McAleenan 6. Subs: A Morgan 6 for G Collins (24); R Johnston 6 for C Fitzpatrick (41); J Johnston 6 for P Branagan (46); C Francis 6 for M Rooney (54); E Branagan 6 for A Morgan (62).

Ref – P Neilan (Roscommon).