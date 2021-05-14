Paddy Durcan to captain Mayo in League opener against Down

Paddy Durcan will captain Mayo at home to Down tomorrow in the absence of Aidan O’Shea.

O’Shea suffered a knee injury scare during Mayo’s first session back on the resumption of collective training last month.

Subsequent scans delivered some positive news, with the damage lessserious than originally feared, but the 30-year-old three-time All Star is still a notable absentee from the team announced by manager James Horan this afternoon for their Division 2 North opener.

As a result, the armband will pass to Durcan, who will be making his 71st senior appearance – and his 33rd in the Allianz League.

The 2019 All Star will lead the team fromcentre-back in Castlebar, flanked by two players yet to firmly establish tenancy on the first 15 – Michael Plunkett and Rory Brickenden.

Brickenden, from the Westport club, will be making his first league appearance for the county while it promises to be an even bigger day for Garrymore’s Enda Hession, who is poised for his competitiveMayo debut at corner-back.

As expected, Rob Hennelly is back as first-choice goalkeeper following the retirement last January of David Clarke.

Nine of the team that started the All-Ireland final defeat to Dublin in December are included, namely rookie All Star Oisín Mullin, Lee Keegan, Durcan, Matthew Ruane, Kevin McLoughlin, TommyConroy, Ryan O’Donoghue and the O’Connor brothers, Diarmuid and Cillian.

The six call-ups are Hennelly, Hession, Plunkett, Brickenden, Jordan Flynn (a sub against the Dubs) and Fionn McDonagh, who burst onto the team two years ago but endured an injury-disrupted,difficult second season in 2020.

MAYO (SF v Down): R Hennelly; E Hession, O Mullin, L Keegan; M Plunkett, P Durcan (capt), R Brickenden; M Ruane, D O’Connor; F McDonagh, K McLoughlin, J Flynn; T Conroy, C O’Connor, R O’Donoghue.