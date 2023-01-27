Paddy Durcan named Mayo captain as Kevin McStay's first league selection points to new era

A new era has been heralded by Mayo with Kevin McStay's first Allianz League selection not containing any of the 'old guard' which inspired James Horan's initial wave of success.

None of the starting 15 to play Galway in MacHale Park tomorrow evening features a player who pre-dates 2014 with Aidan O'Shea, Cillian O'Connor, Rob Hennelly, Kevin McLoughlin and Jason Doherty not included and Lee Keegan recently retired.

The team may still be open to late change prior to throw in with O'Shea and O'Connor featuring off the bench in recent Connacht League games.

Colm Reape is named as goalkeeper with Conor Loftus again taking up the centre-back position, where it is expected he will be given a free role.

Paddy Durcan takes over as captain from Stephen Coen but has not been named on the team.

Jack Coyne from Ballyhaunis is getting his first league start and is named at corner-back.

Colm O'Rourke has named the Meath starting 15 for his first League game as Royals boss as they head to Páirc Uí Chaoimh to face Cork in a Division 2 clash on Sunday.

Veteran defender Donal Keogan captains the side from centre-back while Cillian O'Sullivan leads an attack which also features the exciting Jordan Morris and Shane Walsh.

Mayo: (SF v Galway): C Reape; J Coyne, R Brickenden, E Hession; S Coen, C Loftus, D McHugh; M Ruane, D O'Connor; F McDonagh, J Carney, J Flynn; A Orme, J Carr, R O'Donoghue.

Meath (SF v Cork): H Hogan; A O'Neill, M Flood, C Hickey; E Harkin, D Keogan, D O'Neill; R Jones, D McGowan; C O'Sullivan, J Scully, D Campion; J Morris, M Costello, S Walsh.

Armagh (SF v Monaghan): E Rafferty; A McKay, A Forker, R Finn; C O'Neill, B McCambridge, J Burns; S Sheridan, S Campbell; C Cumisky, R Grugan, T Kelly; R O'Neill, A Murnin, A Nuinseann.