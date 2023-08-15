Paddy Christie to remain as Longford manager for second season

Former Dublin full back Paddy Christie is set to continue as Longford manager for a second season.

Christie was reappointed at a meeting of the Longford county board on Monday night after a difficult first season in charge.

Their campaign started brightly as Longford won the O'Byrne cup but followed that with relegation to Division Four and defeats to Offaly in the Leinster championship and Down in the Tailteann cup.

James Glancy, Dessie Sloyne and Michael Kenny were all part of the backroom team in 2023 but it's understood that Kenny will not be available for the new season.

Longford look like they will be without the promising Matt Duffy who is tipped to sign a two year deal with AFL outfit Carlton.