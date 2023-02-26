Paddy Carr hails Donegal’s ‘heart and character’ after drawing some comfort against Galway

Galway's John Daly saves the ball from crossing the line as he is pressured by Donegal's Michael Langan, subsequently throwing the ball from the goal, resulting in a penalty for the hosts during the NFL Division 1 clash in Letterkenny. Photo: Ben McShane/Sportsfile

It felt like one of those days when neither side deserved to win.

Donegal and Galway will have been content with the draw, if not the means of how they got there.

Matthew Tierney’s goal, just 43 seconds after Oisín Gallen netted from a penalty at the other end, hauled Galway back in the first half.

Despite Donegal going scoreless for 35 minutes, Galway were unable to take full advantage. A last-gasp effort from Paul Conroy might have sneaked a win for the Tribesmen but, in keeping with what had gone before it, his free fell narrowly wide.

“A point gained,” offered Pádraic Joyce, the Galway manager.

“With the performance we put in, definitely a point gained.”

Paddy Carr, his counterpart in the Donegal post, was a little more upbeat. Then again, Donegal have had a period where any morsel of positive news is welcomed.

“When you’re in my situation you tend to have to live your life hoping that it’s half full rather than half empty,” Carr said. “The reality is that if we had converted a number of the really good chances that we created there, we could have dealt with the game very handy and won it by eight to ten points really.

“One thing that you’re always hoping that’s there in an abundance at this level of football and that is heart and character. You can’t get that out if it’s not in them. It’s there in abundance with them.”

After a slow start, Donegal were awarded a penalty when John Daly, standing on the chalk of the goal-line beneath his own crossbar, was penalised for a throw ball. Conor Gleeson got a hand to Gallen’s penalty, but was unable to keep it out.

The scoreboard operator had barely taken his finger from the button when man of the match Tierney fired low past Shaun Patton.

Michael Langan hoisted Donegal 1-6 to 1-3 ahead at the break, but their next point was from Gallen three minutes from the end. Jason McGee drew the hosts level late on after Rob Finnerty fisted Galway in front.

Joyce said: “It was a brilliant response by the lads after Donegal got their goal. We didn’t push on after that and we had good chances to go further ahead.”

Scorers – Donegal: O Gallen 1-2 (1-0 pen); C O’Donnell 0-2; S Patton (f), J Brennan, C McGonagle, M Langan, J McGee 0-1 each. Galway: M Tierney 1-3 (1 ‘45); P Conroy (2f), R Finnerty 0-2 each; C Sweeney, P Cooke 0-1 each.

Donegal – S Patton 7; M Curran 7, B McCole 6, M O’Reilly 5; C McColgan 7, S McMenamin 6, E Gallagher 6; C McGonagle 6, J McGee 7; M Langan 7, D Ó Baoill 6, C O’Donnell 7; H McFadden 6, O Gallen 7, J Brennan 6. Subs: P Mogan 7 for O’Reilly (h-t), R O’Donnell 5 for McFadden (60), J McGroddy 5 for Ó Baoill (68)

Galway – C Gleeson 7; J Glynn 7, S Kelly 6, E Kelly 6; D McHugh 7, J Daly 6, C Sweeney 6; P Conroy 7, C McDaid 7; M Tierney 8, P Cooke 5, J Heaney 7; P Kelly 6, G Davoren 6, I Burke 6. Subs: R Finnerty 7 for Davoren (h-t), J Maher 6 and R Monaghan 5 for Cooke and P Kelly (49), D Conneely 6 for McDaid (55).

Ref – D Coldrick (Meath)



