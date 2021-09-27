| 13.2°C Dublin

Owen Mulligan joins Tyrone U-20 management team

Owen Mulligan Expand

Close

Owen Mulligan

Owen Mulligan

Owen Mulligan

Frank Roche Email

FRESH from returning to the senior summit, Tyrone GAA have brought another of their noughties legends on board after Owen Mulligan joined the county’s U-20 management team.

Manager Paul Devlin has added the three-time All-Ireland winner, known universally as ‘Mugsy’, to his backroom ticket.

Devlin has been in charge of the Tyrone U-20s since 2018, winning back-to-back Ulster titles in ’19 and ’20, after which he was reappointed for a three-year term last January. In July they fell at the provincial quarter-final fence to Donegal.

The high point of Mulligan’s own playing career came in 2005 when his two quarter-final performances against Dublin (scoring a goal of the decade contender) and Kerry in the final culminated in selection on that year’s All Stars team.

The 40-year-old’s move into management was confirmed via a short statement on Tyrone GAA’s Twitter account, reading: “Paul Devlin, Tyrone U-20 manager, released details of the latest addition to the U-20 backroom team. Owen Mulligan has been brought in to assist the U-20 Tír Eoghain football management. Owen will be a welcome boost to the management team. Tyrone are glad to have him on board.”

Most Watched

Privacy