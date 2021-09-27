Owen Mulligan joins Tyrone U-20 management team

FRESH from returning to the senior summit, Tyrone GAA have brought another of their noughties legends on board after Owen Mulligan joined the county’s U-20 management team.

Manager Paul Devlin has added the three-time All-Ireland winner, known universally as ‘Mugsy’, to his backroom ticket.

Devlin has been in charge of the Tyrone U-20s since 2018, winning back-to-back Ulster titles in ’19 and ’20, after which he was reappointed for a three-year term last January. In July they fell at the provincial quarter-final fence to Donegal.

The high point of Mulligan’s own playing career came in 2005 when his two quarter-final performances against Dublin (scoring a goal of the decade contender) and Kerry in the final culminated in selection on that year’s All Stars team.

The 40-year-old’s move into management was confirmed via a short statement on Tyrone GAA’s Twitter account, reading: “Paul Devlin, Tyrone U-20 manager, released details of the latest addition to the U-20 backroom team. Owen Mulligan has been brought in to assist the U-20 Tír Eoghain football management. Owen will be a welcome boost to the management team. Tyrone are glad to have him on board.”