Owen Gallagher will make his Galway league debut on Sunday – ten years after he inflicted the last defeat of Páraic Joyce’s inter-county career.

Native of Antrim, Gallagher played for the Saffrons in their 2012 qualifier win over Galway, a match that turned out to be a curtain call for Joyce’s career.

Gallagher last played for Antrim in 2017 and now works as a doctor in Galway after joining the Moycullen club, playing a key role as they won their first ever Galway SFC title in 2020.

He is one of two debutants named by Joyce for Sunday’s visit of Meath to Salthill. The other is Conor Flaherty, the dual player from Claregalway, who starts in goals for the first time in a league game.

Galway (SF v Meath): C Flaherty; K Molloy, S Kelly, L Silke; D McHugh, J Daly, C McDaid; P Kelly, M Tierney; O Gallagher, R Finnerty, F Ó Laoí; S Walsh, P Conroy, T Culhane.