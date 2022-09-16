Overlooked and underappreciated in the past – but Mayo’s new coaching ticket undaunted by tough road ahead

It was quite something to see the new top table of Mayo football, made up of men who at various times had been overlooked or underappreciated by their own.

Kevin McStay, twice bitten in his pursuit of the role but still not shy, had finally ascended to the throne.

Beside him sat Stephen Rochford, who himself left the top job under a cloud four years ago. Around them they have assembled a team who from the coach to the psychologist and the nutritionist, have been inside Mayo's ever compelling pursuit of an All-Ireland. And together they go, once more unto the breach.

There was no talk of curses or winning or 1951 on Tuesday night in Castlebar. Just quiet pledges around throwing their whole selves into the project and faint lines drawn in the sand regarding what will be expected from a Mayo footballer in the McStay era.

There was references too of better lines of communication with the press and praise for how the process that appointed them was conducted.

McStay and Rochford have their own Game of Thrones style histories when it comes to Mayo football. Rochford was appointed after Pat Holmes and Noel Connelly had been ousted by a player heave. Holmes and Connelly had been given the post when McStay thought the job was his. In time Rochford left too, citing a lack of support.

McStay would list missing out on the Mayo job in 2014 as his biggest regret in sport and made no secret of the fact that the episode, coming shortly after he had steered St Brigid’s to an All-Ireland final, hurt him. In that context, had he any reservations about letting his name go forward again?

“No,” he replied flatly. “Because I was very much aware there was now a process agreed by the previous chair and current chair and there was a methodology.

“And I had seen it in action with some of the other age groups , the 20s, the 17s, they had used that template if you like and it was always going to be an up front and transparent process and in fairness it was.

"And I know some of ye might comment on the length of time it took but there were reasons and we (the candidates) were kept well informed of the timelines and when we would be called and so on. It was nerve wracking though, a hard wait but it has been worth it.”

And if the mood was easy there was already a hint of what the job entails. The season may be split but the wheel ever turns in Mayo.

“I got about six letters already, six lads have the team picked for me,” McStay smiled. “And I got another that went through the whole panel, James’ panel, of 43 or 44 whatever it was, and told me who I should keep and who I shouldn’t keep.”

Throughout the backroom team, there’s a near consistent theme of experience, each person’s career somehow knitted into the others. Damien Mulligan was a senior member of the Crossmolina set up when Rochford was coming through. “He minded me a bit,” Rochford laughed.

McStay coached Rochford at U21 level. Donie Buckley is back as coach after a stint with Monaghan. Niamh Fitzpatrick, previously of Ireland’s Olympic teams but perhaps better known for having worked with Liam Griffin and Wexford in 1996, returns as psychologist while McStay has joined the legion of well-known pundits to move into management. Will there be anything to address in that regard?

“Well I don’t have a group at the minute. I expect I will. I’m not going down into that sort of detail. It is not causing me any issues. Punditry, that is the job I was doing.

"I certainly set out to do it as fairly as I possibly could. I never tried to be personal. That is my job to critique games, to examine games, to analyse games. I did that to the very best of my ability as you guys will analyse me and our teams.

"And that is fine. I don’t think, I hope I never played the man. In that respect. I don’t think it’s an issue. I don’t think it will be an issue.”

In time Mayo will assemble their squad. Question marks hang over the fitness of the likes of Cillian O’Connor, Ryan O’Donoghue and Tommy Conroy but McStay expects a clean bill of health when they gather.

Just what his Mayo will look like remains to be seen but there will be a number of non-negotiables. Character, he says, will trump everything else.

“I think to get into our group in the first instance will require very high standards in everything you do, in the way you go about your business,” McStay offered.

“Obviously we are looking for guys with real character, probably first and foremost. Talent will be important but it won’t be key.

“The desire to live the life of a Mayo footballer and do the things that are required to keep us really, really relevant will be the main thing."

And in terms of a tactical approach?

“I can give you a sense of what I feel it would look like but then we are playing against an opposition that has a packed defence and it’s not going to look like what I think it’s going to look like.

“The opposition will be a major aspect of how we set up but all things being equal we feel there is a Mayo style of play. We would certainly be looking for high skill levels, athleticism.

“We would have a preference for foot but totally understand that if you can’t get the foot pass in you have to have quick hands. That will be required.

Read More

“Getting the ball out of defence quickly. Getting it up the field quickly and getting it up to where we have a chance to create opportunities and scores.

“That’s a very simple outline but that’s what it is.

“Trying to get the balance right between our defence and our forward line.

“While people will probably want to zone in on our forward play we have to have our defence absolutely rock solid. That’s going to be the keystone of everything we do. We can’t win Championship games if that balance is wrong.”

With that, McStay’s reign was well and truly underway. They don’t like talk of quest or crusades in Mayo. There’s been enough of that. Right now the seas are calm and any tempest remains well past the horizon.

“The workload is outrageous. I am at a time of my life where I am essentially retired and I have the time to give it.

“Myself, my wife, my family, we agreed I would dedicate the next four years of my life to this challenge and so I have the space to do it.

“Am I enjoying it? It’s lovely going to the matches. We have great Championships here in Mayo.

“I have been at these games for 20 or 30 years. The venues are fabulous. The competition is serious. And it’s good football and plenty of good footballers around the place.

“I am meeting people and they are very positive and nice and curious, but I know when the ball goes in, on the 29th of January all that changes very quickly too (laughs).

“You won’t blame me if I continue to enjoy the honeymoon for another little while.”