Over one million tune in for enthralling All-Ireland draw between Dublin and Kerry
Sunday's enthralling All-Ireland final draw between Dublin and Kerry was watched by over one million people.
Dublin, who played the entire second half with 14 men, needed a late Dean Rock point to force a repay against the Kingdom in what was one of thew most exciting finals in recent years.
The audience on RTE peaked at 1,099,900 during the closing stages at Croke Park while there was an average viewership of 968,700, a share of 76.5% of those watching TV at the time. Additionally there were a total of 161,000 streams on RTÉ Player.
The much-anticipated replay is on Saturday, September 14 with throw in at 6pm.
GAA Newsletter
Online Editors
Related Content
- Tomás Ó Sé: 'There is one area where Kerry have an advantage as both teams go into replay with a clean slate'
- 'It was bad management' - Sean Cavanagh slams Dubs boss for failing to move Cooper off Clifford after booking
- Ciarán Whelan: 'Dublin have scope for improvement and they generally get things right at the second time of asking'
- Dublin v Kerry player ratings: McCaffrey and Rock the key men for Dubs, while Moran and O'Shea shine for Kingdom
- Explainer: The Hawk Eye graphic at Croke Park and why Cormac Costello's point was correctly disallowed
- GAA is €5m winner as thrilling Kerry and Dublin final set for replay