Over one million tune in for enthralling All-Ireland draw between Dublin and Kerry

A view of Croke Park during the All-Ireland final
Harry Clarke

Sunday's enthralling All-Ireland final draw between Dublin and Kerry was watched by over one million people.

Dublin, who played the entire second half with 14 men, needed a late Dean Rock point to force a repay against the Kingdom in what was one of thew most exciting finals in recent years.

The audience on RTE peaked at 1,099,900 during the closing stages at Croke Park while there was an average viewership of 968,700, a share of 76.5% of those watching TV at the time. Additionally there were a total of 161,000 streams on RTÉ Player.

The much-anticipated replay is on Saturday, September 14 with throw in at 6pm.

