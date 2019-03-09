Over €120,000 has been raised in just one day for Cork All-Ireland winner Kieran O'Connor, who is suffering from a rare form of cancer.

Over €120,000 raised in just one day for Cork All-Ireland winner battling rare form of cancer

O'Connor, who was a member of the Cork squad that won the All-Ireland title in 2010, was diagnosed with Ewing’s Sarcoma in October 2017. A fundraising effort was launched on March 8 with a goal of €250,000 - with over €120,000 being raised so far.

O'Connor underwent surgery and extensive chemotherapy to treat the rare form of bone cancer in 2018, but recently the disease has spread and O'Connor had to have his lower leg amputated.

The corner back enjoyed a strong inter-county career, starting in the 2007 and 2009 All-Ireland finals for Cork, and winning three Munster titles and two National Leagues.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for O'Connor and his family, and you can make a donation by clicking here.

