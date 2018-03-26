Outstanding Allianz Football League Division Four fixtures declared 'null and void'

The GAA has confirmed that the outstanding fixtures in Division Four of the Allianz Football League have been declared 'null and void' and will not be played.

The GAA has confirmed that the outstanding fixtures in Division Four of the Allianz Football League have been declared 'null and void' and will not be played.

Laois-Antrim, Wicklow-Limerick and Waterford-Leitrim, all of which fell victim to the weather, won’t be played as no game can affect the promotion situation in the bottom flight after the O'Moore county booked their place in the Division Four final with victory over Carlow yesterday.

A statement from the GAA read: "In relation to the outstanding Allianz Football League fixtures in Division Four (Waterford v Leitrim, Wicklow v Limerick and Laois v Antrim), the CCCC asked al counties involved to consider whether they could reach agreement to play the games on the next available date as provided for in Allianz League Competition Regulations (in the case of the Waterford v Leitrim and Wicklow v Limerick games, the next available date was the Easter weekend; in the case of Laois and Antrim, April 7-8). "However, due to scheduled club fixtures (in one or both counties) in each case, it was not possible to reach agreement for the playing of these games, and they have therefore been declared null and void.

"It is regrettable that the exceptional weather conditions of recent weeks have given rise to this situation and while it would have been preferable that the games could have been re-arranged before the conclusion of the league season, it was felt by the CCCC that this should not happen at the expense of pre-scheduled club games in April." Croke Park have confirmed that Down-Tipperary and Louth-Meath will throw-in at 3.0pm on Saturday with Cork, Down or Meath facing the drop to Division 3 next season.

Louth are already heading to Division Three and will only be paying for pride when they take on their near-neighbours. A win for Andy McEntee's men would ensure their survival. Down need to beat Tipperary in Newry and hope Meath slip-up. In the event that Meath draw with Louth, Down would need to win and scoring difference would decide who goes down between the Mourne and Cork with all three teams finishing on six points.

Tipperary narrowly missed out on promotion to the top flight yesterday after Conor Madden's late point sent Cavan up at their expense. Saturday Allianz Hurling League

Division 1 semi-final

Tipperary v Limerick, Semple Stadium, 7pm

Allianz Football League Division 2 Round 6 re-fixtures Down v Tipperary, Páirc Esler, 3pm

Louth v Meath, Gaelic Grounds, 3pm

Division 4 final Carlow v Laois, Croke Park, 3pm

Division 3 final Armagh v Fermanagh, Croke Park, 5pm

Sunday Allianz Hurling League Division 1 semi-final Wexford v Kilkenny, Innovate Wexford Park, 2pm

Allianz Football League Division 2 final

Cavan v Roscommon, Croke Park, 2pm Division 1 final

Dublin v Galway, Croke Park, 4pm Subscribe to The Throw-In, Independent.ie's weekly GAA podcast in association with Allianz, for the best in GAA discussion and analysis every week, with some of the biggest names in football and hurling from Joe Brolly, Tomás Ó'Sé and John Mullane. Subscribe and listen to The Throw-In podcast on iTunes or SoundCloud.

Online Editors