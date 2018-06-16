Our GAA experts give their Super 8 predictions - and some big counties miss out

The new round robin format replaces the old All-Ireland quarter-finals, with each group to have two provincial champions alongside either two provincial runner-ups or the team that beat them in the qualifiers.

One group will feature the Munster champions (Kerry or Cork), the Connacht champions (Galway or Roscommon), the Leinster runner-up or round four qualifier winner and the Ulster runner-up or the round for qualifier winner.

The second group features the Leinster champions (Dublin or Laois), the Ulster champions (Donegal or Fermanagh), the Munster runner-up or the round four qualifier winner and the Connacht runner-up or the round four qualifier winner.