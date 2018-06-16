Sport Gaelic Football

Saturday 16 June 2018

World Cup 2018

Fixtures & Results

Russia RUS 5

Saudi Arabia SAU 0

REPORT

Egypt EGY 0

Uruguay URY 1

REPORT

Morocco MAR 0

Iran IRN 1

REPORT

Portugal POR 3

Spain ESP 3

REPORT

France FRA

Australia AUS

Argentina ARG

Iceland ISL

Peru PER

Denmark DNK

Croatia CRO

Nigeria NGA

Costa Rica CRI

Serbia SRB

Germany GER

Mexico MEX

Brazil BRA

Switzerland SUI

Sweden SWE

South Korea KOR

Belgium BEL

Panama PAN

Tunisia TUN

England ENG

Colombia COL

Japan JPN

Poland POL

Senegal SEN

Russia RUS

Egypt EGY

Portugal POR

Morocco MAR

Uruguay URY

Saudi Arabia SAU

Iran IRN

Spain ESP

Denmark DNK

Australia AUS

France FRA

Peru PER

Argentina ARG

Croatia CRO

Brazil BRA

Costa Rica CRI

Nigeria NGA

Iceland ISL

Serbia SRB

Switzerland SUI

Belgium BEL

Tunisia TUN

South Korea KOR

Mexico MEX

Germany GER

Sweden SWE

England ENG

Panama PAN

Japan JPN

Senegal SEN

Poland POL

Colombia COL

Saudi Arabia SAU

Egypt EGY

Uruguay URY

Russia RUS

Spain ESP

Morocco MAR

Iran IRN

Portugal POR

Denmark DNK

France FRA

Australia AUS

Peru PER

Iceland ISL

Croatia CRO

Nigeria NGA

Argentina ARG

Mexico MEX

Sweden SWE

South Korea KOR

Germany GER

Switzerland SUI

Costa Rica CRI

Serbia SRB

Brazil BRA

Senegal SEN

Colombia COL

Japan JPN

Poland POL

Panama PAN

Tunisia TUN

England ENG

Belgium BEL

Our GAA experts give their Super 8 predictions - and some big counties miss out

18 March 2018; Frank Burns of Tyrone in action against Kevin McLoughlin of Mayo during the Allianz Football League Division 1 Round 6 match between Mayo and Tyrone at Elverys MacHale Park in Castlebar, Co. Mayo. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile
18 March 2018; Frank Burns of Tyrone in action against Kevin McLoughlin of Mayo during the Allianz Football League Division 1 Round 6 match between Mayo and Tyrone at Elverys MacHale Park in Castlebar, Co. Mayo. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

The first provincial football final of 2018 takes place tomorrow in Connacht with either Galway or Roscommon set to become the first team to book their place in the Super 8s.

The new round robin format replaces the old All-Ireland quarter-finals, with each group to have two provincial champions alongside either two provincial runner-ups or the team that beat them in the qualifiers.

One group will feature the Munster champions (Kerry or Cork), the Connacht champions (Galway or Roscommon), the Leinster runner-up or round four qualifier winner and the Ulster runner-up or the round for qualifier winner.

The second group features the Leinster champions (Dublin or Laois), the Ulster champions (Donegal or Fermanagh), the Munster runner-up or the round four qualifier winner and the Connacht runner-up or the round four qualifier winner.

As the football championship heads towards the business end of the competition, our experts have weighed in with predictions of who they think will make up the inaugural Super 8s.

Despite an early loss to Galway in Connacht, all of our experts are backing Mayo to qualify, but some reckon Tyrone, Cork and Monaghan might not make it that far.

Peter Canavan: Dublin, Kerry, Galway, Donegal, Tyrone, Monaghan, Mayo, Roscommon.

Martin Breheny: Dublin, Donegal, Galway, Kerry, Cork, Mayo, Tyrone, Roscommon.

Sinead Kissane: Dublin, Kerry, Galway, Donegal, Monaghan, Mayo, Roscommon, Cork.

Donnchadh Boyle: Dublin, Kerry, Galway, Donegal, Mayo, Monaghan, Roscommon, Tyrone.

Tomás Ó Sé: Dublin, Kerry, Galway, Donegal, Monaghan, Cork, Mayo, Roscommon.

Dick Clerkin: Dublin, Kerry, Galway, Donegal, Mayo, Roscommon, Tyrone, Monaghan.

Michael Verney: Dublin, Kerry, Galway, Donegal, Roscommon, Tyrone, Mayo, Cork.

Colm Keys: Dublin, Kerry, Galway, Donegal, Mayo, Monaghan, Cork, Roscommon.

Online Editors

