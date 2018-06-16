Our GAA experts give their Super 8 predictions - and some big counties miss out
The first provincial football final of 2018 takes place tomorrow in Connacht with either Galway or Roscommon set to become the first team to book their place in the Super 8s.
The new round robin format replaces the old All-Ireland quarter-finals, with each group to have two provincial champions alongside either two provincial runner-ups or the team that beat them in the qualifiers.
One group will feature the Munster champions (Kerry or Cork), the Connacht champions (Galway or Roscommon), the Leinster runner-up or round four qualifier winner and the Ulster runner-up or the round for qualifier winner.
The second group features the Leinster champions (Dublin or Laois), the Ulster champions (Donegal or Fermanagh), the Munster runner-up or the round four qualifier winner and the Connacht runner-up or the round four qualifier winner.
As the football championship heads towards the business end of the competition, our experts have weighed in with predictions of who they think will make up the inaugural Super 8s.
Despite an early loss to Galway in Connacht, all of our experts are backing Mayo to qualify, but some reckon Tyrone, Cork and Monaghan might not make it that far.
Peter Canavan: Dublin, Kerry, Galway, Donegal, Tyrone, Monaghan, Mayo, Roscommon.
Martin Breheny: Dublin, Donegal, Galway, Kerry, Cork, Mayo, Tyrone, Roscommon.
Sinead Kissane: Dublin, Kerry, Galway, Donegal, Monaghan, Mayo, Roscommon, Cork.
Donnchadh Boyle: Dublin, Kerry, Galway, Donegal, Mayo, Monaghan, Roscommon, Tyrone.
Tomás Ó Sé: Dublin, Kerry, Galway, Donegal, Monaghan, Cork, Mayo, Roscommon.
Dick Clerkin: Dublin, Kerry, Galway, Donegal, Mayo, Roscommon, Tyrone, Monaghan.
Michael Verney: Dublin, Kerry, Galway, Donegal, Roscommon, Tyrone, Mayo, Cork.
Colm Keys: Dublin, Kerry, Galway, Donegal, Mayo, Monaghan, Cork, Roscommon.
Online Editors
Related Content
- Galway need to win to prove this season's progress passes durability test
- 'I might be 31 years of age but I'm enjoying it more than ever'
- O'Connor's Kingdom flex their muscles