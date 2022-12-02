‘Our biggest problem was we were surrounded by rugby’ – How earning community’s trust let Kilmacud acorns grow into oaks

Let’s go straight to what this story isn’t. It isn’t a tale of colliding worlds, of wealth and urban privilege pitching up against the little guy. It isn’t a parable of scale or polar opposites, nor is it the convenient fantasy of some great city monolith casually blocking out the light.

Kilmacud Crokes contest two Leinster senior finals in Croke Park on Sunday because, just like Ballyboden and Cuala, they’ve had generations of almost absurdly selfless people committed to shifting the historical furniture of South Dublin GAA.

Pauric McMenamin remembers a time around Stillorgan when, if being of the GAA didn’t quite feel like social leprosy, it wasn’t that far removed. A time when it was certainly no place for a defeatist.

McMenamin – a Donegal native – was the club’s voluble, charismatic football chairman from 1990 to 2007, a stretch of years through which the Crokes footprint changed from mildly tremulous to furiously emboldened.

Of late, he has found himself needled by the idea that size alone dictates this journey rides some easy, almost inevitable breeze.

Crokes won their first ever county senior football championship in ’92 and a first All-Ireland three years later under the baton of Tommy Lyons. But not long before that, they existed in a climate of euphemism and smirk.

“We were this easy touch at senior level, the one team that everybody wanted to draw” McMenamin reflects now. “A championship draw in the county board offices….everybody was hoping to get Kilmacud and you could understand why.

“We were easily bullied, easily put off our game. The attitude was ‘this is Kilmacud, all you have to do is hit them!’

“I remember sitting on a committee in the late ’80s where a Kilmacud manager got a round of applause for fielding 15 under-21 players on the senior team against Fingallians. That was considered a great feat.”

The key to change was two-fold. In immediate terms, the immersion of Tinahely’s Seamus Morris into a group that had won the Dublin intermediate championship in ’88 is broadly accepted as a precipitous step forward in Crokes’ evolution into a self-sufficient senior team.

Lyons is on the record as saying that that first All-Ireland win (they won again under Paddy Carr in ’09) would have been “impossible” without the granite-hard Wicklow county man who, tragically, was lost to cancer a decade later at just 44. Morris was named Kilmacud’s ‘Player of the Millennium’ in 2000 and is, to this day, spoken of with affection and reverence in the club.

But Crokes needed a more fundamental change to their DNA too. They needed an identifiable footprint in the local schools.

Perhaps the lost narrative behind this year’s addition of Shane Walsh to Robbie Brennan’s football squad is that the Galway superstar was entering a dressing-room of otherwise exclusively homegrown players.

Every single member of the Crokes’ squad pipped at the post by Kilcoo in last February’s All-Ireland final was a product of the club’s nursery, a player nurtured through secondary level football at schools like Benildus College (13) and Colaiste Eoin (8).

Likewise with the Crokes’ hurlers who, this year, secured the club’s first ever successful senior title defence. As joint-manager Kieran Dowling outlined after last year’s final defeat of Na Fianna, 27 of their 29-man squad were nursery grown.

In other words, their story was as much a tribute to the evangelical zeal of someone like Donie Dowling (no relation) gathering five-year-olds in the hall of Oatlands to hit tennis balls up and down the hardwood as it was to anyone in the spotlight now. Of the hurlers who will start against Ballyhale, the likes of Darragh Butler, Fergal Whiteley and Alex Considine will all remember those formative Sunday mornings of their childhood.

This, then, is a story – above all – of belonging. Of changing minds and decommissioning prejudice.

In ’91, then GAA President Peter Quinn drove south three times in a single week to help Crokes sell their message to schools that had, hitherto, been inclined to meet the club’s missionary voices with sceptical, distrustful ears.

For company, Quinn had Tipperary hurling goalkeeper Ken Hogan and Down chairman Danny Murphy, who brought along the Liam MacCarthy and Sam Maguire cups respectively.

Suddenly, so many old, zipped-up ideas about what might constitute fertile recruiting ground for the GAA around Stillorgan gave way to a different energy. Ancient preconceptions began to melt away.

Even within Crokes itself, a gentle revolution began to take hold.

“The schools didn’t really trust us” McMenamin remembers now. “Their attitude was ‘Ah, we’ve heard all this before from Kilmacud, ye’re great people to talk!’

“So we said ‘Look, here’s the plan. We’re going to come in here and run a First Year football week. We will referee, monitor it and have the final back in our place. All we need from you is to say it’s ok.’

“To be fair, most wouldn’t stand in our way. But in terms of support? We were on our own.

“So we got fellas like Mick O’Keeffe and Ray Cosgrove, young fellas who were going to college at the time, to commit their Tuesday and Thursday afternoons and run these leagues. Around that time, we wouldn’t have had anyone on the county team.

“I remember bringing in David Foran and Eamonn Heery, household names at the time, to present medals. And they did, free of charge. What really pisses me off is this idea that there was money behind this. We didn’t have a shilling.

“If we needed to buy a set of togs, we had to go to the executive.”

Access to the schools changed everything. McMenamin feels it important to name-check people like Mick Garry (St Laurences), Jerry Parr (Oatlands), Dom Twomey (Clonkeen), Martin Johnson (Benildus) and Goretti Newell (Newpark), whose doors were always open.

But an environment of self-help proved equally important too.

Crokes, after all, appointed a full-time coaching officer in the late 90s long before the wider Dublin GAA investment in the Games Promotion Officer model that would bring about the appointment of over 50 full-time coaches to work in partnership with the clubs of the county.

As with all city clubs, the rural footprint has been profound.

Full-time coaches like Niall Corcoran (Galway) and, formerly, Paraic McDonald (Monaghan) have had incalculable roles to play in the lives of so many who will grace Croke Park this weekend.

Kieran Dowling, an Offaly man and son of former GAA President John, joined the club as a third level student in ’82. Previously minor manager and a senior selector for four years when Clare’s Ollie Baker was at the helm, he has been outspoken about what he sees as the lazy cliché of Crokes today as some kind of unstoppable ‘super-club’.

“It’s taken forty years to build this and become embedded in the local community” he recently reflected. “When I came here first, there was virtually nobody around playing GAA in the community. People my age are the first generation. But the same could be said about the likes of Na Fianna, Cuala and Ballyboden.

“It’s a culture that just wasn’t there and one that can be very difficult to breed into an area, to get that whole parish feeling. The only way to do it is with a lot of dedicated amateur volunteers. But the roots are pretty shallow.

“If you don’t keep working at it, it could die.”

McMenamin is of a similar mind now. When he thinks of early club stalwarts like John Sheridan and Myles Clancy and Sean Donnelly, he thinks of a time when to be a GAA soul in Stillorgan was to be confronted with a panorama of reasons to surrender. That none did is the reason Kilmacud Crokes soar at Sunday’s altitude.

“Our biggest problem was we were surrounded by rugby” he says now. “The modern story of Kilmacud Crokes is that we had to go to places that had no GAA in the constituency. And it was all done by knocking on doors. There was no magic wand.”