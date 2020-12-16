O'Sullivan's annual race against time with eighth medal in sight

This scramble to be fit for an All-Ireland final has become something of an unwanted routine for Cian O'Sullivan.

One of just three Dublin players to have played some part in all seven finals they've won since 2011, this is usually when O'Sullivan's hair-trigger hamstrings have threatened to discontinue that distinguished run.

"Timing-wise, it's not been great," as he admits now.

One such injury in 2015, after the semi-final replay win over Mayo, almost forced him to miss that year's final.

O'Sullivan revealed afterwards how he "lived and breathed rehab for two weeks, cryotherapy, did everything that was suggested to me".

And so began a ritual. In 2018, he went off after 28 minutes of the All-Ireland semi-final victory over Galway. Three weeks later, he started the final against Tyrone after another crash rehab programme; albeit he only lasted the same length of time in that game too.

Last year - same thing. Damaged hamstring. Six weeks out, well past the date of the All-Ireland final.

Along with Jonny Cooper, O'Sullivan worked intensely with renowned physical therapist Ger Hartmann, and by the time of the replay was deemed robust enough to feature in the last eight minutes of Dublin's five-in-a-row glory.

"With Cian," Hartmann told Michael Verney in an interview with the Irish Independent back in August, "I wasn't fixing an injury, I was just expediting time. Cian wouldn't have been back for the replay because he was told there was a tear that would take six weeks. Jim (Gavin) said it was vital to have him, and vital for himself to be involved."

No surprise then that O'Sullivan admits he has been battling what he describes as "a couple of niggling injuries", which meant he wasn't part of the Dublin squad for the All-Ireland semi-final.

He is, he insists, available for selection on Saturday. "The body is feeling good now, I trained fully this week and, yeah, I'm good to go."

This is the story of O'Sullivan's latter years as a Dublin footballer. If he feels aggrieved about it, it doesn't show.

"It's part of playing inter-county football, inter-county games - injuries," he notes. "It's something that I've had to battle with probably my whole career, and more so in recent years.

"So, in a strange way I'm used to it, which is possibly a good thing, I know what I need to do.

"I know what's worked for me in the past, what's not worked for me, but I'm feeling really good now and I'm just hoping to put myself in a position to be involved."

Another All-Ireland medal on Sunday would be his eighth. The historical connotations of such a haul are obviously not lost on someone born to Kerry parents. But it genuinely doesn't seem to be a motivating factor just now.

"I'm not just saying it because it's what you should say but I honestly don't (think about it) and even All-Irelands and other accolades that I've won in the past, they don't really register because it's not what the team is trying to do, we're so involved in the team right now that your mind doesn't even go there."

