Orange crush on Donegal’s kick-out earns swift revenge for Armagh

The last time Donegal lost a championship match to Armagh, that 2010 qualifier in Crossmaglen, it paved the way for a revolution under Jim McGuinness, the legacy of which was still being felt just a few short weeks ago.

The personnel has of course been completely overhauled in the 12 years since but there are a few constants, among them their captain and leader throughout, Michael Murphy, whose name is now most synonymous with an era of unprecedented success.

That era felt like it came to a natural end, however, in Clones with a 10-point loss to Armagh again, one more than Crossmaglen. How the wheel turns full circle. Watching Murphy, unable to influence the game in a meaningful way once it began to get away from them, walk slowly from the field at the end was the latest signature to a tide that has ebbed for this team. Armagh brought more energy, dynamism, and more movement for much of the day.

They were brave too in how they pushed up on Shaun Patton’s kick-out for a spell near the end of the first half and mined 1-3. Against a goalkeeper of Patton’s long restart quality, with the wind at his back, it could have backfired. But they had to be brave to claw their way back into a first half after losing the impetus of a goal after just nine seconds.

Donegal played into their hands. And it changed everything. As panic set in when the fourth successive kick-out became Armagh property after Brendan McCole spilled under pressure from Andrew Murnin and a goal threat developed, Patton needlessly brought down Aidan Nugent, earning a black card and conceding a penalty which Rian O’Neill converted as Caolan McGonagle, a defensive midfielder, stood in.

It put Armagh back in front, 2-6 to 0-9, prompting reserve ’keeper Michael Lynch to come in for Patrick McBrearty, a strange choice for withdrawal. And as Armagh added two more points before the break, to exploit their advantage, the momentum was theirs again.

“That’s what you get when you are brave and go after it like that because it wasn’t easy for us, Patton was kicking with the breeze so brave by the boys to push and that’s really how we got back into the game,” said Armagh coach Kieran Donaghy afterwards.

Donegal will look on this period of chaos, on the field and on the line, and wonder how they got themselves into it. Just a minute before the penalty, Caolan Ward had to clear off his line from Stefan Campbell with Patton beaten after Eoghan McFadden Ferry had spilled possession. O’Neill converted a ’45 for parity to close what had been a four-point lead, 0-9 to 1-2, six minutes earlier. Why go short again then, particularly with three Armagh forwards pushed up high and when Patton’s range and accuracy could have given them such territory?

For Armagh, there was redemption. Seven weeks earlier they had lost to Ballybofey, inviting many questions about their resolve when it really mattered.

They got the best possible start here when O’Neill won the throw-in and delivered long to where Rory Grugan had planted himself in the goalmouth to receive and shoot on the spin mirroring a goal, speedwise, from Meath’s Jack O’Connor earlier in the championship against Wicklow.

But Donegal scored six points in succession to take control, adopting a more direct approach than they had done in Clones against Derry two weeks earlier.

The hurt from Ballybofey, and from previous heavy championship defeats to Donegal, had to be a factor for Armagh though.

Rory Grugan’s contention that he had never been as “sick” after an Armagh defeat was “a feeling we all shared,” said Donaghy. “A good league, a good two leagues coming out of the back of Covid and it was building up to this game in Ballybofey and you get there and you don’t have the performance that you want,” he reflected.

“It was a tough one, we weren’t happy with our performance, we didn’t do a good job on the line so I was delighted for the bunch that they got their just reward.”

They’ve rediscovered their early-season zest and in Greg McCabe, James Morgan and Aaron McKay they had some big defensive performances while Aidan Forker got to grips with Murphy after some brief trouble. Off the left wing Jarlath Óg Burns bombed forward for three points while Grugan was a source of great creativity. But ultimately O’Neill “pulled the strings” as Donaghy observed.

His four points from play were of the highest quality while his assists for a Burns point in the second half and for Stephen Sheridan’s goal on 57 minutes, a reverse pass to Ben Crealey in the build-up, brought in some many other elements to his game. At the end he parked himself in his own goalmouth to ensure no leakage.

“Delighted for him because he took a lot of flak after Ballybofey,” said Donaghy. “He’s a young lad, he’s still learning his trade. He’s a phenomenal athlete and he’s doing a good job leading this team along with Aidan Nugent.”

Once they established that four-point interval lead, 2-8 to 0-10, Armagh were always going to be difficult to dislodge. Their economy in that second half was such that they registered just one wide, an O’Neill free from 55 metres.

“We felt the first attack in the second half was a big one. We held on to it for three, four minutes until Jarly Óg, as he has all year, came up and kicked a great score.”

From there they managed it impressively and in truth could have won by more had McCole not cleared when O’Neill looked poised to bat a goal after Nugent had floated a fist pass across the goalmouth to him on 48 minutes, having slipped inside Eoghan Bán Gallagher.

Shane O’Donnell picked off two late points for Donegal to double his tally but he was largely ploughing a lone furrow up front. The lack of urgency either side of half-time was a real disappointment. Between the 21st and 52nd minutes their only score came from a Michael Murphy free. There was scarcely a tackle of consequence.

Manager Declan Bonner didn’t speak afterwards but doubts as to whether he will see out the year he has left in his agreement will surely surface now.

Scorers – Armagh: R O’Neill 1-7 (1-0 pen, 2fs, 1 ’45); R Grugan 1-3 (1f); S Sheridan 1-0; J Óg Burns 0-3; C Turbitt 0-2; S Campbell, J Duffy 0-1 each. Donegal: M Murphy 0-6 (5fs); S O’Donnell 0-4; J McGee, P McBrearty, C Thompson, R McHugh, A Doherty, N O’Donnell all 0-1 each.

Armagh – E Rafferty 7; J Morgan 7, A Forker 7, A McKay 8; C O’Neill 6, G McCabe 7, J Óg Burns 9; S Sheridan 7, B Crealey 6; R Grugan 8, S Campbell 6, J Duffy 7; A Nugent 7, R O’Neill 9, A Murnin 6. Subs: C Turbitt 7 for Murnin (57), J Hall for Sheridan (64), M Shields for Nugent (66), C Higgins for Duffy (70), J Kieran for C O’Neill (73).

Donegal – S Patton 5; C Ward 6, B McCole 6, E Bán Gallagher 6; R McHugh 6, C McGonagle 6, O McFadden Ferry 5; J McGee 7, M Langan 5; C Thompson 6, P Mogan 6, A Doherty 5; P McBrearty 6, M Murphy 6, S O’Donnell 8.

Subs: M Lynch for McBrearty BC (29), McBrearty for Lynch (36), J Brennan 6 for Thompson (46), C O’Donnell 6 for Ward (58), N O’Donnell for Langan (64), J McKelvey for McHugh (64).

Ref – B Cawley (Kildare)