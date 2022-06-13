| 9.8°C Dublin

Orange crush on Donegal’s kick-out earns swift revenge for Armagh

Armagh 3-17, Donegal 0-16

Armagh's Aidan Nugent is fouled by Shaun Patton, resulting in a penalty for Armagh and black card for the Donegal goalkeeper. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile Expand

Colm Keys Twitter Email

The last time Donegal lost a championship match to Armagh, that 2010 qualifier in Crossmaglen, it paved the way for a revolution under Jim McGuinness, the legacy of which was still being felt just a few short weeks ago.

The personnel has of course been completely overhauled in the 12 years since but there are a few constants, among them their captain and leader throughout, Michael Murphy, whose name is now most synonymous with an era of unprecedented success.

