Online abuse aimed at Small and Lane highlights need to better protect our players and officials

Ciarán Whelan

John Small of Dublin collides with Eoghan McLaughlin of Mayo during the All-Ireland semi-final at Croke Park. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

So where now for the Dublin footballers? It might seem like a strange question, considering last Saturday’s defeat was their first in 45 championship games.

But there was a significant, perhaps seismic, feel to their loss at the hands of a far more vibrant Mayo.

Some have argued it is the end of an incredible era for the team of this vintage . . . time will tell, but perhaps now is the time for Dublin to mine down into exactly what went wrong in the second half and extra time.

