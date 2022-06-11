'One of the craziest rules that ever existed' - Mayo boss James Horan blasts GAA over squad regulations

MAYO manager James Horan blasted what he called “one of the craziest rules that ever existed” after being forced to rely a squad consisting of just 24 players for the round two qualifier victory over Kildare in Croke Park.

Just nine of the 11 named Mayo subs were available to Horan after one, who he declined to name, was injured at training on Thursday night and another fell ill on the morning of the game.

Croke Park regulations stipulate that official match-day teams must be named on Thursday morning, after which no change can take place, except in the instance of a goalkeeper being injured.

“We had a game last weekend against Monaghan, and we trained Tuesday and Thursday,” Horan explained.

“I’ve to submit a 26 on Thursday morning by 9 am. If anyone gets injured, or hurt, or anything after that, you can’t add anyone to the panel.”

Mark Moran, who was not named among the subs, took part in the warm up, even though he was not officially part of Mayo’s squad and as such, could not have been used as a substitute.

Rory Brickenden, Donnacha McHugh, Conor O’Shea, Kevin McLoughlin and Bryan Walsh were the outfield players listed as part of Mayo’s squad who did not come on in their five-point win.

“I’m not sure if people know or understand that, it’s one of the stupidest (sic) rules that I’ve heard of,” Horan went on.

“So we arrived with 24 players today, and in a game like that, that cuts your options. So why can’t it be a day before, or whenever?

"To have to do it a couple of days before a game doesn’t make any sense, and then people give out about the team not starting that was on the programme. I’ve to submit a team but we might have a fitness test for four players.”

He added, “the GAA rule is one of the craziest rules that ever existed.”