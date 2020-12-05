One change for Dubs as Brian Howard replaces Jonny Cooper for Cavan clash

Dublin boss Dessie Farrell has made one change to his Leinster final winning team for this evening's All-Ireland semi-final clash with Cavan (Throw-in 5.30pm)
onny Cooper has been replaced by Brian Howard who will partner his Raheny club-mate Brian Fenton in midfield.
The change also means that James McCarthy reverts from the centre to the half-back line alongside Robbie McDaid and John Small.
Dublin
1. Stephen Cluxton (Parnells)
2. Michael Fitzsimons (Cuala)
3. Davy Byrne (Naomh Olaf)
4. Eoin Murchan (Na Fianna)
5. James McCarthy (Ballymun Kickhams)
6. John Small (Ballymun Kickhams)
7. Robbie McDaid (Ballyboden St Endas)
8. Brian Fenton (Raheny)
9. Brian Howard (Raheny)
10. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge Street)
11. Ciarán Kilkenny (Castleknock)
12. Sean Bugler (St Oliver Plunkett’s/ER)
13. Paddy Small (Ballymun Kickhams)
14. Con O’Callaghan (Cuala)
15. Dean Rock (Ballymun Kickhams)
