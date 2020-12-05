One change for Dubs as Brian Howard replaces Jonny Cooper for Cavan clash

Brian Howard has been brought in to the Dublin team for their All-Ireland semi-final against Cavan . Photo: Sportsfile

Dublin boss Dessie Farrell has made one change to his Leinster final winning team for this evening's All-Ireland semi-final clash with Cavan (Throw-in 5.30pm)

Jonny Cooper has been replaced by Brian Howard who will partner his Raheny club-mate Brian Fenton in midfield.

The change also means that James McCarthy reverts from the centre to the half-back line alongside Robbie McDaid and John Small.

Here is the Dublin team to face Cavan in the All-Ireland semi-final this evening 🔵🔵#UpTheDubs pic.twitter.com/Z3j4JPgruv — Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) December 5, 2020

Dublin

1. Stephen Cluxton (Parnells)

2. Michael Fitzsimons (Cuala)

3. Davy Byrne (Naomh Olaf)

4. Eoin Murchan (Na Fianna)

5. James McCarthy (Ballymun Kickhams)

6. John Small (Ballymun Kickhams)

7. Robbie McDaid (Ballyboden St Endas)

8. Brian Fenton (Raheny)

9. Brian Howard (Raheny)

10. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge Street)

11. Ciarán Kilkenny (Castleknock)

12. Sean Bugler (St Oliver Plunkett’s/ER)

13. Paddy Small (Ballymun Kickhams)

14. Con O’Callaghan (Cuala)

15. Dean Rock (Ballymun Kickhams)

Online Editors