Old team-mates Rory Gallagher and Kieran Donnelly to engage in rare all-Fermanagh sideline battle

Rival managers from the same county going head-to-head in a championship battle is not uncommon. But when they are rival managers from Fermanagh, with one of the smallest pool of players and network of clubs, it does catch the eye.

Tomorrow in Brewster Park, Rory Gallagher’s Derry team will put their Ulster title on the line against his native county, managed by Kieran Donnelly.

As young men – Gallagher was still in his teens – they shared a landmark moment almost 27 years ago when Fermanagh won an All-Ireland ‘B’ title, beating Longford in a final in Navan in December 1999.

That competition, a precursor of sorts to the Tailteann Cup, didn’t last long but for a county that have still to win a provincial title it was meaningful at the time – and Gallagher and Donnelly featured in attack.

On and off they’d share a Fermanagh dressing room over the next decade and Tom Brewster, one of those players who was in it with them for much of it, said the evidence both would follow coaching paths was always apparent.

For his part Gallagher, courtesy of the Donegal assistant role he took up in 2011 with Jim McGuinness, went straight to inter-county coaching. Donnelly took the schools (MacRory Cup with Omagh CBS) and clubs (among them Cavan Gaels, Scotstown and Errigal Ciarán) route while also coaching with Peter Canavan when he was Fermanagh manager between 2012 and 2013.

“It was very evident from both,” said Brewster. “Rory was always very analytical when he was playing and Kieran was involved with schools very early on, even when he was still playing. Both have a great desire for football.

“You watch Rory on the sideline, it is very true. Kieran has been taking some (of the province’s) top club sides. Both have very successful track records.”

Gallagher, of course, has been involved in all-Fermanagh sideline battles before with Malachy O’Rourke during his time with Monaghan, when he was with Donegal in 2016 and again when in charge of Fermanagh in 2018, coming out on top both times.

Even as a player during Charlie Mulgrew’s time in charge in the 2000s, Donnelly was known to help out with some of the training sessions when he was sidelined with an illness.

“By then he was starting to take MacRory Cup teams. He’d be looking at the county set-up and comparing what he was doing with schools teams,” recalled Brewster. “I gather from just chatting to a few boys who are working with him that there is no stone unturned.”

Brewster feels results are “testament” to that approach with a swift return to Division 2, two years on from relegation. They topped Division 3, losing just once to Offaly to an injury-time point, before losing the final against Cavan. The integration of some of the 2019 Hogan Cup-winning St Michael’s team has been key to fresh impetus.

Right now there are seven of that team involved in the squad, the St Michael’s captain Brandon Horan being joined by Seán McNally, Luke Flanagan, Josh Largo Ellis, Ronan McCaffrey, Joe McDade and Garrett Cavanagh.

And yet, a trio considered the best forwards on that team are not involved, with all three focusing on soccer.

Micheál Glynn is on the verge of winning an Irish League title with Larne, Darragh McBrien, currently with Dungannon Swifts, is viewed as having the potential to play in some of the English leagues, while Conor Love is involved at a more local level. Between them they scored 1-10 of St Michael’s 1-12 in the final against Naas that year.

But Donnelly’s work with the established Fermanagh players is also paying dividends – Ultan Kelm’s conversion to a dynamic forward being arguably the biggest success.

With the Cullens returning from travels this year – Che from Budapest, Lee from Australia – it gave Donnelly licence to push Kelm forward and he responded with 2-12 in the Division 3 games before being tamed in the final by Cavan’s Pádraig Faulkner.

The concession of 11 goals in their eight-game campaign was a concern but Brewster senses strong ambition despite the Croke Park defeat.

“They are relishing it. It was the same against Tyrone last year, they were being written off and they gave a really good go of it,” he recalled.

The Ulster SFC may dilute for some, but for Fermanagh it can never, as long as they are without one.

“You have one eye on a Tailteann Cup which is a realistic target. But we’d always take Ulster first,” said Brewster.

“You have a few peaks but every so often you will get a good crop and we’ve nearly got there a few years.”