Old team-mates Rory Gallagher and Kieran Donnelly to engage in rare all-Fermanagh sideline battle

Fermanagh manager Kieran Donnelly before his side's league match against Westmeath. Photo: Stephen Marken/Sportsfile Expand
Colm Keys Twitter Email

Rival managers from the same county going head-to-head in a championship battle is not uncommon. But when they are rival managers from Fermanagh, with one of the smallest pool of players and network of clubs, it does catch the eye.

Tomorrow in Brewster Park, Rory Gallagher’s Derry team will put their Ulster title on the line against his native county, managed by Kieran Donnelly.

