Old-style spirit does the trick

If Covid dominated the build-up to yesterday’s All-Ireland semi-final, there was no sign of it in the Tyrone performance as they did the usual by hounding Kerry at every turn. If Kerry did not have David Clifford this game would never have gone to extra time as, despite being marked closely by Ronan McNamee, he was still able to create havoc.

Apart from him and Seán O’Shea, the Kerry forwards were easily managed until Paudie Clifford started to shake off Conor Meyler.

For three-quarters of an hour no names apart from David’s and Seánie’s appeared on the Kerry scoresheet. In that time, the whole Tyrone full-back line had scored from play while Niall Morgan had two points. One from about 70 metres was like a bazooka, straight and true.

There was a noticeable drop in pace in the game after the first water break. It had started at a hundred miles an hour and by the end there were, understandably, plenty going down with cramp, David Clifford being one of them. Kerry should have left him on — even with a set of crutches — such was his worth to the team.

Kerry responded well to the goals scored, but could not push home their advantage in superior amounts of possession. They carried ball into contact and were stripped. The referee was consistent in that regard, if you did not release the ball before contact then you had to take hard medicine, unless there was an obvious foul.

Once more the middle of the Kerry defence was pourous. It cost them three goals and it could have been worse.

When Cathal McShane and Darragh Canavan came on, the Tyrone attack looked more potent and Kerry can have no complaints. They attacked very slowly and for long periods there was little urgency to their play.

Jason Foley was magnificent at full-back for Kerry in an old-fashioned man-marking display until he had to leave the pitch with cramp, Meyler did a similar job for Tyrone on Paudie Clifford who only got going in the second half. Cramp was a constant problem for both sides during the second half and extra time, but Tyrone did not suffer any worse with it. So Covid had little or no effect on the Tyrone preparations in terms of fitness. They lasted the game out well and were going strong at the end.

That in itself will probably gall Kerry, but the match had to be played and Kerry had enough possession to win it. It is some achievement for Brian Dooher and Feargal Logan to have got a team that looked a fairly ramshackle outfit when they were hammered in the league in Killarney to an All-Ireland final at the first attempt.

It could hardly be classified as beginners’ luck either after fighting their way through a tough Ulster campaign. By contrast, the Munster cakewalk was no help to Kerry as they needed a memory bank of some hard matches.

Many of this Kerry squad have now failed to close out three big games — against Dublin, Cork and yesterday — so visions of a Kerry dominance after the fall of Dublin are a bit exaggerated. They are just as far away today from an All-Ireland as ever. Tyrone blocked up the middle channel as always and Kerry had too many players hanging around midfield taking and giving easy passes instead of either getting in front of the ball or driving at the defence. They relied on too few to carry the load. Paul Murphy was one to play with pride and passion and Diarmuid O’Connor looked as if he should have started.

Tyrone’s team ethic looked as strong as the old days of the noughties. They fought with great passion for each other and for the jersey and won’t care about any accusations levelled at them with regard to Covid. Why should they?

Games have to be won on the pitch and if they needed another week then so be it. There is no honour without that and maybe it should be seen in a positive light that Covid appears to have had little or no effect on these young athletes.

While Tyrone were a real team, there were some great individual performances from Niall Morgan, Kieran McGeary, Darren McCurry and Mattie Donnelly in the second half, while Conor McKenna paid his way with two goals.

Mayo have taken down the big beast and now face a final that they were not expecting. They will need to be even better than they were against Dublin as Tyrone are on the march and in this mood they will take a lot of stopping.

Anyone concerned about the state of underage football in the country should have been in Croke Park yesterday.

The All-Ireland minor final between Meath and Tyrone was a ripper of a game, particularly the first half when it was like being transported back in time. There was high catching, long kicking and quality scores. The pace slowed in the second half in the searing heat and Tyrone will wonder how they did not get at least a draw.

This Tyrone side came with a big reputation and played at times as if they believed their own publicity. They were calm in possession and moved the ball around easily, but were not going anywhere in a hurry. Meath hunted in packs, their tackling was ferocious and they had a never-say-die attitude when it looked as if Tyrone were technically superior.

In the second half Tyrone had a lot of wides as their pattern of play unravelled and individualism took over. It was not their fault as that is what always happens with young players when the pressure comes on.

Tyrone saved the game in the second minute of injury time with a free to level, but straight from the kick-out Meath attacked and it was fitting that Shaun Leonard kicked the winner. He was the best player on the pitch for work rate, character and everything that is good about the game.

Tyrone had another chance to bring it to extra time and it is a tough ask for any young lad to kick under pressure to save an All-Ireland. The ball went wide from an easy free and that summed up Tyrone’s shooting in the second half. Yet it was a great day for Meath and there are quite a few of these lads who have a bright future further down the line. They were well managed by Cathal Ó Bric and his backroom team, they played a lovely style of football and had a wonderful attitude and discipline.

We live in hope in Meath that there are better days ahead.