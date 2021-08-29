| 9.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Old-style spirit does the trick

Colm O'Rourke

Kerry hounded at every turn by hungrier Tyrone who will now take a lot of stopping

Conor McKenna scores Tyrone&rsquo;s first goal past Kerry&rsquo;s goalkeeper Shane Ryan. Photo: Daire Brennan Expand

Close

Conor McKenna scores Tyrone&rsquo;s first goal past Kerry&rsquo;s goalkeeper Shane Ryan. Photo: Daire Brennan

Conor McKenna scores Tyrone’s first goal past Kerry’s goalkeeper Shane Ryan. Photo: Daire Brennan

Conor McKenna scores Tyrone’s first goal past Kerry’s goalkeeper Shane Ryan. Photo: Daire Brennan

If Covid dominated the build-up to yesterday’s All-Ireland semi-final, there was no sign of it in the Tyrone performance as they did the usual by hounding Kerry at every turn. If Kerry did not have David Clifford this game would never have gone to extra time as, despite being marked closely by Ronan McNamee, he was still able to create havoc.

Apart from him and Seán O’Shea, the Kerry forwards were easily managed until Paudie Clifford started to shake off Conor Meyler.

For three-quarters of an hour no names apart from David’s and Seánie’s appeared on the Kerry scoresheet. In that time, the whole Tyrone full-back line had scored from play while Niall Morgan had two points. One from about 70 metres was like a bazooka, straight and true.

Related topics

More On Kerry GAA

Most Watched

Privacy