Old School values make welcome return as fortune favours the brave and the bold

The weekend Gaelic football as we love it returned. After weeks and months of some depressingly negative top-tier contests, the football championship finally burst into life.

All four qualifiers provided great entertainment with a welcome return of some Old School values among the victors.

Those values were encapsulated in Rory Grugan’s lightning-quick opening goal against Donegal yesterday. Catch, kick, catch, shoot, goal. Minimum effort, maximum outcome. Scoring perfection.

It is only when you see Gaelic football played like this, in its most pure and intended form, that you realise how dire the short, lateral defensive stuff of recent years has been.

Similarly, Clare were rewarded for their ambition on Saturday with a thrilling victory over Roscommon. Just rewards for the enduring commitment of manager Colm Collins and his players over the past decade.

In Clones yesterday, Donegal, not unlike Monaghan last week, looked like a tired team, both mentally and physically. To their credit, they responded well to Grugan’s early sucker punch, showing greater forward ambition than they did in the Ulster final.

Old habits die hard, however. When Shaun Patton’s successive short kick-out blunders yielded a direct 1-1 for Armagh and a black card for himself, the game was ultimately decided.

After that, try as they did, Donegal looked like a team over-coached into ball retention. Even with players positioned up the field, they rarely showed the urgency or creativity required to unlock a defiant Armagh.

Armagh, to their credit, aside from a rocky period in the middle of the first half, backed up their Tyrone victory with a similarly impressive performance.

Front foot and direct is the default for Kieran McGeeney’s vibrant team, with the likes of Rian O’Neill a constant threat. Slow and lateral, only when needed. Otherwise it is goalward bound at every opportunity.

Starved of success, they have the mental freshness and hunger needed to play this high-energy style of play. Their positive approach can flourish on the fast Jones’s Road sod and this morning’s quarter-final draw will be eagerly anticipated in the Orchard County.

A Kerry or Dublin is likely still a step too far. Otherwise, they have nobody to fear en route to a potential All-Ireland final.

As for Donegal, it is hard to ignore the staleness about their play and demeanour. Long-time servants Michael Murphy, Ryan McHugh and Paddy McBrearty simply don’t have the same zip and flair that has dominated the Clones pitch for the last decade.

McBrearty and McHugh in particular look old before their years over the past few games and Murphy can only do what he does for so long. Yet this is an unfair charge when you consider the miles on these respective clocks.

The lack of consistency from their supporting acts has been their greatest downfall in recent years. Yesterday was another typical example. A new voice in the Donegal dressing-room could well bring another jolt of energy to these long-time Donegal greats.

Could Jim McGuinness be tempted back to try and get one last hurrah out of Murphy and Co? Who knows?

Taking a leaf out of McGeeney’s forward-thinking playbook, on Saturday evening Clare manager Collins astutely knew his overly defensive approach against Meath was not going to be good enough to get the job done in Croke Park.

Unlike many middle-ranking teams, Collins was obviously determined to send a team out with a visible game-plan and the ambition to win the game. Not simply to avoid losing.

The difference? Well in a venue that both demands and rewards positive play, Collins trusted his defenders to mind their own patch, and so kept players further up the field to create opportunities and deliver the 20 points that, give or take, is needed nowadays to get the win in headquarters.

Their final scoring tally of 2-15 was a fitting testament to his brave approach. Indeed their injury-time penalty came less out of luck, and more to the direct style of play Collins encouraged his players to attempt.

Collins’ game-plan allowed the excellent Cathal O’Connor to get forward to kick points and supply the likes of Keelan Sexton with early ball.

Sexton’s 2-6 return a justification of this positive approach. At the back, the likes of Cian O’Dea and Pearse Lillis belied their largely unknown status, with performances that wouldn’t be out of place in a Dublin or Kerry jersey.

This morning’s draw could very well place them against their blue-blooded counterparts. But make no mistake, Clare, along with Armagh, take their place in this year’s last-eight entirely on merit. May a fair wind blow in both their sails.