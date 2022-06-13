| 9.8°C Dublin

Old School values make welcome return as fortune favours the brave and the bold

Dick Clerkin

EXPERT

VIEW

Clare hero Keelan Sexton. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile Expand



The weekend Gaelic football as we love it returned. After weeks and months of some depressingly negative top-tier contests, the football championship finally burst into life.

All four qualifiers provided great entertainment with a welcome return of some Old School values among the victors.

