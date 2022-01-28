Old pals act: Dessie Farrell and Kieran McGeeney – From unlikely allies to managerial rivals

There's an almost mythical quality to the story of Kieran McGeeney’s first training session with Na Fianna.

It was early 1999, before his steely aura had been noticed anywhere beyond Ulster.

Na Fianna were a close-but-no-championship side at the time, of many and varied talents, and a thriving social scene.

On this particular evening, they were doing a contact drill where a single player ran a zig-zag gauntlet of tacklers.

According to legend, McGeeney watched his new team-mates bounce from shoulder to shoulder, until he found himself at the top of the queue.

“Lads, this is how you do it,” he commanded and then promptly levelled each of the tacklers, knocking them squarely on their respective a***s.

That was the moment everything changed on Mobhi Road.

In just over a year, Na Fianna – a club without a championship in 20 years – were in an All-Ireland final. Within four, they had completed a three-in-a-row row of county titles.

“In all reality, he transformed us,” says Pillar Caffrey, Na Fianna’s manager at the time.

“I honestly don’t think we’d have won any of those three-in-a-row without him.”

Paul Caffrey managed Dessie Farrell and Kieran McGeeney at Na Fianna. Photo: Sportsfile

Paul Caffrey managed Dessie Farrell and Kieran McGeeney at Na Fianna. Photo: Sportsfile

That McGeeney wound up at Na Fianna was largely due to Dessie Farrell. On Saturday night, they’ll prowl the line in Croke Park as opposition managers of their own counties for the first time.

In late 1998, McGeeney and Farrell were just ships passing in the nightclub.

Like countless relationships forged before and since, the two met in Copper Face Jacks, the Dublin city hostelry with more All-Ireland medals inside on a given night than most counties.

Unlike many dalliances struck up there, however, Farrell and McGeeney’s has endured. First as team-mates at Na Fianna, then comrades with the GPA.

On Harcourt Street in late ’98, they bonded over a couple of shared interests. One was a deep obsession with football. The other, a mutual desire to get a crack at Conor Deegan.

Two peas. One pod.

“They would be two very serious people about their sport,” Caffrey says, “easily the two most intense people I ever came across. I’m not surprised they hit it off.”

Deegan, the burly Down full-back, had inflicted a couple of hard days on both and the more they spoke, the more McGeeney, working with the Irish Sports Council and living in Dublin, was sold on the idea of getting revenge via the Kilmacud team with whom Deegan played his club football.

Farrell wasn’t quite pushing an open door. But it was ajar.

(l-r) Na Fianna captain Mick Galvin, Dessie Farrell and Kieran McGeeney with the cup after they defeated Kilmacud Crokes in the Dublin County SFC final back in October 2000.

(l-r) Na Fianna captain Mick Galvin, Dessie Farrell and Kieran McGeeney with the cup after they defeated Kilmacud Crokes in the Dublin County SFC final back in October 2000.

The trek home to play with Mullaghbawn had become unbearable. By the time he met Farrell, McGeeney had already made peace with moving clubs, albeit he had discussions with St Vincent’s.

So in a hasty bid to divert his course the couple of miles from Marino to Mobhi Road, Farrell organised a meeting with Na Fianna’s new manager.

“Dessie said to me, ‘This fella McGeeney is looking to join,’ but I didn’t actually know who he was,” admits Caffrey.

It was no handshake over a cup of tea either. McGeeney, as serious about his club choices as he was about everything else in football, insisted on seeing the club’s set-up before making any official commitment.

“My sales pitch to him was, ‘Geezer, I think you’ll make us a better team’,” Caffrey recalls, “‘and we’ll make you a better player’.”

It worked. The forms were signed in Nancy Hands pub in Parkgate Street.

“I didn’t realise at all the gem we were getting,” as Caffrey puts it. “And sure, Geezer didn’t realise the journey he was going to end up on.”

That was the start of it.

By the end, McGeeney had captained Armagh to an All-Ireland and become one of the more compelling figures in his sport.

He attracted a rare mixture of admiration and suspicion. Few footballers have spawned quite so many myths. Everyone had a ‘Geezer’ story.

There was the ‘cousin’s friend’ who happened to be a member of the same gym as McGeeney and said he only took breaks from lifting weights to sleep and eat great big mountains of fruit, €30 worth per day his quota.

This was a time of great enlightenment around physical conditioning in Gaelic games. And McGeeney was, apparently, never not training.

He had bigger biceps than most fellas’ quads. He played without a cruciate.

Caffrey points out that buried beneath the folk tales were extremely high skill levels that few really appreciated.

“People talk about his intensity and his physical strength,” the former Dublin manager notes, “but they forget what an exceptional footballer he was as well.”

For example.

Pillar recalls Na Fianna’s first Leinster campaign in 1999, when the team were training at Clontarf rugby club’s all-weather facilities.

“We were doing this game scenario where the lads would run and create space for Jason (Sherlock) and then McGeeney would ping these balls into him.

“I swear, he was nearly knocking Jason over with the force of the pass he was kicking in. The speed, the height. He just did everything at a higher level.”

Never was McGeeney’s importance to Na Fianna more pronounced than those three Leinster campaigns.

Twenty years on, the games have melded in the memory into a single mucky, rainy afternoon in a greying provincial ground.

But the one constant was McGeeney, who absorbed much of the shock of playing other county champions on sloppy pitches and looming darkness.

“When we stepped outside of Dublin,” Caffrey says, “he brought a steeliness to us that we didn’t even know we needed until we got there.”

In that first Leinster final against Sarsfields in Navan, Na Fianna’s stats team clocked McGeeney as having 48 touches of the ball, unheard of at the time.

“This fella was a serious, serious footballer,” Caffrey says, “And very serious about his football. He wasn’t coming for a jolly-up.”

Just as well.

It’s common practice for county squads now but in 1999, in the lead-up to McGeeney’s first county final with Na Fianna against St Brigid’s, they trained at six o’clock in the morning.

More than a decade before Pat Gilroy had Dublin up before dawn, Caffrey was doing it with Na Fianna. It was unheard of in the GAA.

Either revolutionary or borderline madness, depending on your take.

It became such a talking point around Dublin that winter that The Evening Herald dispatched a photographer and reporter to cover one such session.

Caffrey was quoted in an article explaining that the timing of training was simply “for practical reasons as some of our players are working in the evenings.”

He recalls it differently now.

“No. It definitely didn’t suit lads anyway!” Caffrey laughs.

“How would I put this? We would have been renowned as a very sociable team. And look, I won’t mention names, but we had plenty of characters in that dressing-room.

“We couldn’t lose another final. So we came up with the idea that would challenge them.

“And,” the former Dublin manager adds, “getting them up training at that hour of the morning definitely challenged them…”

They were the best of times. But nothing ever lasts.

McGeeney might be associated with a time of plenty for Na Fianna but, as Caffrey points out, he played 10 championship seasons, the last few well after the glory had faded.

At Farrell’s last match for the club in December 2008 in a league relegation play-off against St Mark’s in Kiltipper Road, he lined out on the edge of one square and McGeeney, the other.

Still fighting. Still leading.

“In terms of working with them, what a pleasure it was,” Caffrey says. “There was no managing these guys. I’d nearly go as far to say they had the run of the dressing-room, they were such strong personalities.

“The team became very player-driven after a short period of time because these fellas were just operating at the top of their game. They were bringing as much to the set-up as any player could.”

“I’d have no hesitation in saying that in Dessie Farrell, we had the best club footballer in Dublin,” Caffrey adds. “But I would think we got the best transfer ever to a Dublin club in Kieran McGeeney.”