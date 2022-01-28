| 10.7°C Dublin

Old pals act: Dessie Farrell and Kieran McGeeney – From unlikely allies to managerial rivals

An alliance forged in 1998 between ‘two serious people’, now at the helm of their counties, saw McGeeney join up with Farrell at Na Fianna which would transform the middling Dublin club into champions

Kieran McGeeney, left, and Dessie Farrell of Na Fianna are pictured after the All-Ireland Club SFC final defeat to Crossmaglen at Croke Park back in March 2000. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile Expand

Conor McKeon Twitter Email

There's an almost mythical quality to the story of Kieran McGeeney’s first training session with Na Fianna.

It was early 1999, before his steely aura had been noticed anywhere beyond Ulster.

