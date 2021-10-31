Old habits die hard but change is happening – an U-13 Gaelic football team seeing Northern Ireland play is a positive sign

In the bigger scheme of things, it was a small gesture. However, it was one that shows just how far Northern Ireland has come in recent decades.

Last Tuesday afternoon, around 30 members of the Steelstown under 13 girls GAA team set off from Derry for a trip to Belfast.

The girls had been invited by Northern Ireland women’s soccer manager Kenny Shiels to be his special guests that evening as his side took on Austria in a World Cup qualifier. The game was being played at Seaview, home of Crusaders Football Club in the heart of loyalist East Belfast.

East Belfast and the GAA are words rarely found in the same sentence, but things are slowly changing.

As the Steelstown girls fought to get sitting beside their best friend on the bus and swopped details about the latest TikTok video, they had no idea of the significance of their trip. However, the adults on the bus did.

Sport has often been a divisive force in the already deeply divided society that is Northern Ireland. Growing up as a football-mad boy in a Catholic area of Derry, my allegiance had always been to the Republic of Ireland international team.

It wasn’t a choice, more an acceptance that people from my ‘side of the fence’ did not support the Northern Ireland team. They were for the Protestants, and the Catholics supported the Republic.

I remember struggling with this idea during the 1982 World Cup finals when, as a 10-year-old, I took great pleasure in the success of the Northern Ireland team, which included several Derry men amongst the squad.

I found it difficult to understand why everyone around me was not celebrating the great achievements of this team, which included people from our neck of the woods.

However, as the Troubles continued all around us, there was never any chance of such divisions healing. In the North, Catholics continued to support the Republic and Protestants supported Northern Ireland. That was the way it was.

This sense of division reached its nadir on November 17, 1993, when the two teams met at Windsor Park in the final qualifying game for the World Cup in the US the following summer.

The match took place just days after one of the bloodiest periods of the Troubles. On October 23, nine people died when an IRA bomb exploded in a fish and chip shop on the Shankill Road in Belfast. Seven days later, in retaliation for the Shankill bombing, the UDA killed eight people in a gun attack on people enjoying a Halloween party in a pub in the Derry village of Greysteel.

It was widely believed the North was on the brink of civil war.

Within this toxic environment, the match between the two Irish sides took place. Northern Ireland had no chance of qualifying, while the Republic needed just a point to make it to the finals.

The game ended 1-1, but it is also remembered for the sectarian abuse hurled at the small number of Republic fans in attendance. A friend of mine was among them and described being at the game as a terrifying experience.

The events around the match spurned a play by writer Marie Jones called A Night in November. It tells the story of Northern Ireland fan Kenneth McAllister who struggles with the abuse he witnessed at the match and ends up travelling to the US to support the Republic.

To this day, I have never attended a Northern Ireland match at Windsor Park in Belfast, which is a 90-minute drive from my home. Instead, I drive four hours to Dublin to support the Republic team. I would like someday to attend a Northern Ireland match, but old habits die hard.

The events of November 17, 1993, seemed a long time ago as our bus pulled up outside Seaview on Tuesday evening.

The invitation to the match had come about through a Steelstown coach’s friendship with Kenny Shiels. I also help coach the team, of which my daughter is a member.

A few weeks ago, Shiels had generously agreed to travel to Derry to take the girls for a training session. He then invited the team to be his guests at the game.

On our journey to the ground, we passed through staunchly loyalist areas, such as Mount Vernon and Tiger’s Bay, with Union Jack flags flying from many lampposts.

One of the large murals we passed was of two masked UVF men holding weapons with the message ‘Prepared for Peace – Ready for War’ — a sign of a dark past still casting a shadow over our hopes for a better future.

As we drove through East Belfast, some of the girls innocently asked about the murals and flags. The answers washed over them as they were too busy having fun on their first bus trip away since being deprived by the pandemic to make such memories.

Some of the adults on board, including myself, may have felt somewhat apprehensive about the flags and the murals. Old habits do die hard.

The bus stopped outside Seaview and the girls, proudly wearing their GAA gear, headed into the ground. We were treated brilliantly throughout and made to feel very welcome. The game itself was great entertainment, ending in a 2-2 draw after Austria equalised in the final few minutes.

However, for me, it was what happened off the pitch that was more memorable.

The girls loved their trip to Belfast and my daughter is now a committed fan of the Northern Ireland women’s team. She has a new set of heroes to follow.

As we arrived home shortly before midnight, she said it had been one of the best days of her life and asked if we can go to the next Northern Ireland match.

Small gestures can make a big difference.