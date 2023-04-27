Oisín Savage finish sees Down secure Ulster

Ulster U20FC final: Down 2-11, Derry 0-9

Down's Odhran Murdock scores his side's first goal in the EirGrid Ulster U20FC final against Derry at BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, Armagh. Photo: Ben McShane/Sportsfile. — © SPORTSFILE

A stunning end to this final saw Down claim their second provincial title in three seasons against a Derry side that looked on course for glory with 20 minutes remaining.

When Derry wing-forward Mark Doherty pushed the young Oak Leafers three points ahead with two thirds of the second half to go, it would oddly be their last score of the contest.

Down had man-of-the-match Oisín Savage as a constant threat. The Loughinisland man ate into the lead and ignited the sparkling 2-5 to 0-0 run to close out the game.

Leading the revival with dead-eye accuracy from awkward frees in the mid-range, Savage scored five placed balls out of his hands before senior star Odhran Murdock collected a high ball and danced around the small parallelogram to switch feet and score with his weaker right foot.

That knocked Derry for six and in a haze they could not get out of their defence as Down pressed and squeezed and created more and more chances.

Jamie Doran nearly lobbed the ’keeper Ben O’Connor earlier in the half before finally closing out the contest with an impactful 1-1 when sprung from the bench. The central midfielder with Glenavon was a real live wire for the Mourne lads.

Derry led the opening half 0-6 to 0-4 thanks to Charlie Diamond’s stylish kicks but Down were playing the long game, and pounced for glory in the decisive moments after the break.

Scorers – Down: O Savage 0-8 (5f, 1m); O Murdock, J Doran 1-1 each; C Rodgers 0-1. Derry: C Diamond 0-3 (2f); M Doherty 0-2; N O’Donnell, P McCullagh, J McDermott, M Downey 0-1 each.

DOWN – O Treacy; F McAvoy, P McCarthy, F Murdock; T Hardy, R Magill, J Kelly; O Murdock, T McCarroll; T Ryan, O Cunningham, H Magill; O Savage, J Morgan, C Rodgers. Subs: J Doran for Ryan (23), C Cunningham for R Magill (h-t), C Greene for McCarroll (55), E Loughran for Savage (58), S Carr for O Cunningham (59).

DERRY – B O’Connor; P McGurk, J Murray, J McDermott; L Brady, D Gilmore, R Forbes; M Doherty, D Higgins; P O’Kane; P McCullagh, N O’Donnell; R Ó Mianáin; M Downey, C Diamond. Subs: C Downey for Ó Mianáin (44), S Deehan for O’Kane (54), N McGonagle for Doherty (59).

REF – P Clarke (Cavan).