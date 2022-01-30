Oisin Mullin to return to Mayo squad next weekend for first time since turning down pro move to Australia

OISÍN MULLIN could be back in a Mayo match-day squad next weekend for the first time since turning his back on a professional Aussie Rules career.

Mullin’s AFL U-turn, sticking with Mayo and his club Kilmaine instead of taking up a rookie contract offer from the Geelong Cats, was greeted with widespread relief in Mayo earlier this month.

And relief was the prime Mayo emotion as they rescued a 0-11 apiece draw against Donegal in their Allianz FL Division 1 opener at Markievicz Park, courtesy of a pressure free from ‘keeper Rob Hennelly in the dying seconds.

Mullin, the two-time Young Footballer of the Year, wasn’t involved and nor was five-time All Star Lee Keegan, a late cry-off from Mayo’s selected team.

Afterwards, looking ahead to next Sunday’s trip to face Monaghan in Clones, manager James Horan revealed: “Oisín will be in contention; Enda (Hession) will be in contention; Lee will be in contention; Mark Moran is going very, very well; David McBrien is going very well as well so they’re pushing.

“Michael Plunkett is going very well and we didn’t use him today so there’s good competition building there.”

Brendan Harrison (as a late call-up for Keegan) and Jason Doherty made their starting comebacks against Donegal following long-running injury sagas. Harrison had a cameo against Dublin last August whereas Doherty was making his first appearance for two-and-a-half years, having suffered cruciate injuries in both knees, and marked his return with 0-3 from play.

Read More

“Jason Doc and Brendan Harrison are immense guys,” Horan declared. “Doc had the pitching wedge out instead of the three iron - if he hit a few of those lower, he had a few great goal chances but his work and his application inspires people around him, it genuinely does.

“Harry drove forward well a couple of times for us, so it was great to get those lads back and we’ll have four or five extra back next week.”

His Donegal counterpart, Declan Bonner, lamented Donegal’s failure to hold onto a five-point lead down the home straight – and he’s also concerned that Ciarán Thompson could miss Sunday’s home clash with Kildare after limping out early.

“It looks like a soft tissue injury and it's going to be a race against time for a few of those guys that picked up knocks,” said Bonner.

“Caolan (Ward) came off with an injury also and those guys now have to get ready to play a Sigerson quarter-final on Tuesday. There are five or six of those lads so we will see how they are.”



