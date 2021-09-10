Oisin Mullin the frame to start final as James Horgan ponders Mayo changes

Oisín Mullin could make a return to the Mayo staring line-up for the All-Ireland Final following an injury

Speculation is growing that Mayo boss James Horan could tinker with his winning semi-final formula for tomorrow’s All-Ireland SFC final when he names his team for the showdown with Tyrone today.

Oisín Mullin, Mayo’s dynamic half-back who missed the surprise victory over Dublin with a quad injury, is pressing hard for inclusion in defence after winning his fitness race.

Eoghan McLaughlin may also come into consideration for a role, as the Westport defender returns to training following the jaw injury he sustained in a second-half clash with Dublin defender John Small in the semi-final.

Mayo captain Aidan O’Shea was taken off after 49 minutes against Dublin but there is little doubt that he will start, though a role further outfield to begin with is more likely.

Darren McHale, who was replaced in the first half against Dublin, could come under pressure to hold his place from either Bryan Walsh or Darren Coen, who both made impacts on their introduction.

Tyrone’s biggest decision surrounds whether or not to start 2019 All-Star Cathal McShane, which could then release full-forward Mattie Donnelly to a deeper role out the field.

McShane hasn’t started a competitive game for Tyrone since February 2020 as he struggled with a bad ankle injury.

But his impact off the bench in their four games so far in the campaign makes a strong case for inclusion from the start now.