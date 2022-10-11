Oisin McConville confirms Wicklow backroom staff ahead of 2023 campaign

The new Wicklow football manager Oisin McConville has completed his backroom team and has retained one of the outgoing interim managers as a selector.

Gary Duffy and Alan Costello were selectors with Colin Kelly for the first four league games before Kelly and Wicklow parted company, and were then installed as joint managers until the end of the season.

Duffy will be joined as a selector by Paul Kelly, the former Thomas Davis and Naas manager who resigned his Naas position prior to last year's Kildare semi-final. They have since gone on to win back-to-back Kildare titles.

McConville has installed Meath man Joe Cowley as the coach. McConville and Cowley worked together as joint-managers of Seneschalstown in 2019.

McConville is also bringing Des Jennings on board as performance coach. Jennings performed a similar role for Armagh when they won the All-Ireland title in 2002.

A further addition is strength and conditioning coach Eimear Kelly from Inniskeen in Monaghan where McConville has been manager for the last three years.