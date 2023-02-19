Oisín Brady leads Cavan charge in easy victory over Longford

Cavan’s push for back-to-back league promotions continues after a facile win over visitors Longford.

The Breffni boys made it three victories from three with ease after constructing a 1-9 to 0-5 interval lead (with a goal from Oisín Brady) against the wind.

Things unravelled for the chasing team with attacker Joe Hagan dismissed in the 42nd minute for a second yellow card offence.

The Ulstermen led as a point apiece from impressive duo Cian Madden and Dara McVeety established a lead they never looked like losing, with only Hagan scoring from play in the first half for Paddy Christie’s charges.

After the break Cavan proceeded to stretch their legs with their bench being sprung to great effect, as Paddy Lynch and Conor Madden registered scores.

Liam Connerton nabbed a brace of fine points in the final quarter, but they had the word consolation stamped all over them.

Scorers – Cavan: O Brady 1-2, (2f); Conor Madden 0-4; Cian Madden, P Lynch 0-3 each; B Boylan, G Smith 0-2 each; D McVeety, D Brady, P Faulkner 0-1 each. Longford: R Smyth 0-3 (3f); D McGivney (2f), J Hagan, L Connerton (0-2 each); D Reynolds, A Farrell 0-1 each.

Cavan – R Galligan 7; E Finnegan 7, P Faulkner 7, N Carolan 6; C Brady 6, D McVeety 7, T Madden 6; D Brady 7, K Clarke 7; G Smith 7, Cian Madden 8, J McCabe 6; B Boylan 7, R O’Neill 5, O Brady 7. Subs: P Lynch 7 for R O’Neill (42); Conor Madden 7 for O Brady (inj, 46); R Donohoe 5 for D Brady (57); K Brady 5 for N Carolan (57); S Smith 5 for G Smith (62).

Longford – P Collum 6; P Fox 6, A Farrell 7, Barry O’Farrell 6; I O’Sullivan 6, P J Masterson 6, R Moffett 7; K McGann 5, D Gallagher 6; J Hagan 7, D Reynolds 6, L Connerton 7; D Mimnagh 6, D McGivney 7, R Smyth 6. Subs: R Brady 6 for K McGann (h-t); F Sheridan 6 for D Gallagher (57); P Lynn 5 for PJ Masterson (57); A Farrell 5 for R Smyth (58); D Farrell for D Mimnagh (67).

Ref – K Faloon (Armagh).