Oisín Brady kicks seven points as Cavan see off wasteful Saffrons

Dermot McAleese of Antrim is tackled by Martin Reilly of Cavan during the DDr McKenna Cup Round 2 match at Kelly Park in Portglenone, Antrim. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

SEVEN points off the boot of Oisín Brady helped Cavan to an opening win in the Dr McKenna Cup as they accounted for Antrim at a cold and windy Portglenone .

After an early exchange of points, Cavan were in for their first goal on nine minutes when Gerard Smith's shot came off the post and dropped kindly to Martin Reilly who found the net.

Antrim were creating chances but with their wides were stacking up.

Cavan a bit more menacing in attack and Reilly was denied by the feet of Antrim goalkeeper Mick Byrne, while their crossbar thwarted Brady.

Brady kicked four first-half points as Cavan led by five before the hosts found their way back into it with three points on the spin through Pat Shivers, Ruairí McCann and Dominic McEnhill.

However, they were stung at the other end as Brady knocked a long ball into the path of Brandon Boylan to poke home and help his team into a 2-5 to 0-6 half-time lead.

It would take Antrim 31 second-half minutes to add to their tally, from a McEnhill free, by which time Cavan had added four points and were denied further goals by Byrne.

Although Ryan Murray tagged on a couple of late points for Antrim, Cavan finished well with Brady taking his tally to seven to wrap up a win for Cavan ahead of Wednesday's home fixture against Armagh, where the winner will move into the last four. Antrim's involvement in the competition is now over.

SCORERS – Cavan: O Brady 0-7 (5f); M Reilly, B Boylan 1-0; K Clarke 0-2, L Brady (f) 0-1. Antrim: D McEnhill 0-3 (3f); P Shivers, R Murray (f) 0-2 each; P McBride, R McCann (45) 0-1 each.

ANTRIM – M Byrne; E McCabe, C Hynds, P Mervyn; D McAleese, J Finnegan,M Jordan; C Stewart, O Lenehan; P Finnegan, K Small, P McBride; P Shivers, R McCann, D McEnhill. Subs: R Boyle for E McCabe (10), S McGarry for P Finnegan (h-t), R Murray for P Shivers (h-t), P McCormick for R Boyle (43), C McGirr for P Mervyn (52), C Duffin for K Small (52), S O'Neill for M Jordan (52), O Eastwood for R McCann (52), C McLarnon for O Lenehan (67), R McCann for J Finnegan (67), J Dowling for D McEnhill (67), C Higgins for C Stewart (67), R Hanna for M Byrne (67), C McGettigan for D McAleese (67).

CAVAN – L Brady; J Cooke, P Faulkner, E Finnegan; C Brady, D McVeety, T Madden; K Clarke, E Maguire; G Smith, B Boylan, O Kiernan; M Reilly, R O'Neill, O Brady. Subs: C Madden for B Boylan (48), R Donohoe for E Maguire (48), J McLoughlin for K Clarke (53), C Rehill for C Brady (53), T Noack-Hofmann for M Reilly (58), C Moynagh for E Finnegan (58), C Madden for P Faulkner (62), C McGovern for R O'Neill (64)

REF – Kevin Faloon (Armagh)