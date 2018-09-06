Offaly's 35-step application form shows the crazy demands on modern managers

Inter-County managers regularly detail the level of time which their position demands and a comprehensive application form for the previously vacant Offaly football post - which will be filled by John Maughan - has highlighted the lengths which they must go to before the prospect of an interview.

With a host of inter-county roles currently being advertised, the process as outlined in yesterday's 'Midland Tribune' is an eye-opener, with applicants forced to jump through several hoops before possibly pitching to the board.

Details of each member of their backroom staff, the start of their training, training plans for O'Byrne Cup and league, interaction with clubs and availability of county players, as well as other 'additional info', is documented in the extensive 35-step application broken into six categories: personnel, training, club, U-20s, research and analysis and additional information.

Amazingly, Offaly candidates Paschal Kellaghan and Mark Plunkett - who had former Faithful boss Gerry Fahy as part of his backroom team - didn't receive an interview or get a chance to present plans to the selection committee despite meeting the demands.

It's unclear whether Kerry chairman Tim Murphy will undergo a similarly stringent application process to find the successor to Eamonn Fitzmaurice or if Tipperary chief Michael Bourke will do likewise to replace Michael Ryan, but it highlights the pressure of inter-county management, even well before the job commences.

Under the personnel heading, details of the manager, coach, selectors, goalkeeping coach, additional coaching, video analyst, sports psychologist, nutritionist, recovery and their proposed cost were required.

Under training, dates for individual programmes and the start of collective training, the balance between playing football and physical work, a training plan for O'Byrne Cup, training plan for the league and the number of players on the panel were needed.

In terms of the club, details of how often players would train with their clubs, a demand that players play a prescribed number of club league games and how the candidate would deal with the April window were detailed.

The working relationship with the U-20 management also requires explanation, as does the details of how research/analysis of Division 3 opponents is undertaken.

The additional information catches the eye, with the question "how can you get players onto Sigerson teams?", as well as stating that the county board will decide physios and kit men, while strength and conditioning personnel will be supplied by the board.

"Agreement must also be reached on all types of media interaction", while "suspension from GAA activities by any member of management will mean instant dismissal and suspension from duties during process".

With Stephen Wallace suspended for two months after an incident in a Kerry club game, but still remaining in the Offaly post this summer before being relieved of duties following their shock defeat to Wicklow, measures have been taken to ensure similar instances do not occur again.

The team budget will be administered through a team secretary with "very regular reviews", while there will be "no additional monies allocated and no approaches can be made to any individuals, companies or Club Faithful (Offaly's supporter's club)".

All GAA rules and match-day regulations must be adhered to and any fines incurred will be deducted from the individual's expenses.

Management gear will be agreed at time of appointment and management will not receive players' gear allocation and training cannot commence until player/manager charter is agreed and signed.

The county board will decide the status of U-20 players (prodigious forward Cian Johnson could not play senior last season as internal rules forbid him from playing above his grade), while players brought into the panel must train for a month before being finalised as panel members.

Next time you hear an inter-county manager liken it to a full-time job, this application form might remind you of what the post requires before a ball is pucked or kicked.

Irish Independent