Offaly U-20 All-Ireland winning boss Declan Kelly to take over Faithful senior footballers

Kelly has been recommended for the role by the county’s executive and his name will be put to the clubs for ratification at the next county board meeting.

Kelly has tasted a raft of success in recent years, leading the Faithful to Leinster and All-Ireland U20 titles in 2021 while also helping St Loman’s to back to back Westmeath crowns in 2020 and 2021. The Kilclonfert man also won titles at various grades in Offaly.

Kelly’s management team is yet to be finalised but former Offaly footballer Vinny Mooney, who was part of the Kilmacud Crokes set up as they won the All-Ireland club title earlier this year, will be involved, as will Ciaran Kilmurray from St Loman's.

Kelly succeeds Martin Murphy who took over after the tragic passing of Liam Kearns last March. Offaly’s form fluctuated in 2023 as they missed out on promotion from division three before winning back to back games in the Leinster championship for the first time since 2006 with wins over Longford and Meath.

They missed out on a place in the Leinster final after an extra-time defeat to Louth. Murphy stepped aside after they went down to Wexford in the Tailteann Cup.