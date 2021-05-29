Offaly through to League semi-final after impressive finish to see off Tipp while Limerick too strong for Wicklow

Offaly are through to the league semi final as group winners of Division three south after an impressive closing quarter saw them pull away from a Tipperary side who will now have to face a league relegation semi final less than a year after becoming Munster champions.

Offaly will play Fermanagh in the league semi final with Derry and Limerick squaring off in the other with the winners of both earning promotion to Division two for 2022.

There was nothing between the sides for the opening 55 minutes but an Offaly onslaught in the final quarter saw them game go from 1-11 each at the second water break to Offaly outscoring the Tipp men 0-6 to 0-1 to close the game out.

Niall McNamee came off the bench last week to kick three points and he repeated the trick on Saturday with three super points from play.

Offaly had the better of the opening quarter and while they did find the net through Cian Farrell, they had chances to be comfortably in front.

Instead, the Tipp men rallied after the water break and a Conor Sweeney penalty proved the catalyst for a turnaround as the Tipp men going in leading 1-8 to 1-7. Former Dublin footballer Philip Ryan kicked two points to aid the Premier men.

The second half proved a cagy affair with neither side willing to give in. The lead changed hands early in the half but they were deadlocked again at the water break.

Offaly showed their worth in the closing quarter with McNamee to the fore and fellow substitute Bill Carroll also getting in on the scoring act.

Tipp did get a late consolation from Philip Ryan but it’s a relegation fight for them now which shows the tight margins between the top of the bottom of the league.

Scorers: Offaly - C Farrell 1-3 (0-2f), A Sullivan, N McNamee, P Dunican (0-2f and 0-1'45') and B Allen 0-3 each, B Carroll, D Dempsey 0-1 each.

Tipperary: C Sweeney 1-2 (0-1f), P Ryan 0-3 (0-1m), C Bowe 0-2, J Kennedy ('45'), Conal Kennedy, E Comerford (free), P Looram and S O'Brien 0-1 each.

OFFALY: P Dunican; D Dempsey, E Rigney, N Darby; C Doyle, C Stewart, J Hayes; E Carroll, C Mangan; S Horan, P Cunningham, A Sullivan; B Allen, C Farrell, R McNamee. Subs: J Lalor for C Mangan (46), N McNamee for R McNamee (50), B Carroll for A Sullivan (50), C Donohoe for J Hayes (60), J Maher for B Allen (60), A Leavy for E Carroll (63), R Egan for C Doyle (70), C Donnelly for D Dempsey 70 temp)

TIPPERARY: E Comerford; T Fitzgerald, J Feehan, A Campbell; E Moloney, C O’Shaughnessy, P Feehan; S O’Brien, Conal Kennedy; B Fox, J Kennedy, C Bowe; Coleman Kennedy, C Sweeney, S O’Connor. Subs: P Ryan for S O’Connor (19), K Fahey for J Feehan (19), P Looram for E Moloney (28), J Harney for C O’Shaughnessy (30), J Lonergan for B Fox (47), L Boland for Colman Kennedy (53), B Maher for P Feehan (53), S Foley for J Kennedy (60).

Referee: James Bermingham (Cork)





Limerick 2-19 Wicklow 1-12



Limerick romped to a ten-point victory over Wicklow with some ease in their final division three south football league game at Aughrim.

Wicklow stayed with their opponents for three quarters of the contest but really that masked the disparity between the teams.



Limerick led by two points at half time, 0-11 to 1-6, but they would have felt they might had had two goals on the board in the first quarter.



Wicklow's keeper Mark Jackson, the scorer of two points from frees in the first half, took the ball off the line when it looked as if Limerick must score.



Limerick were more inventive in opening up the Wicklow defence as they sprayed the passes around but still Wicklow battled back to parity on a number of occasions, helped by a 23-minute goal by corner forward Eoin Darcy to add to his two points earlier.

Behind 1-6 to 0-11 at the break, Wicklow had the opening point of the second half from Kevin Quinn but the game was killed off as a contest midway through the half by goals for Limerick by Danny Neville and Hugh Burke.

Scorers for Limerick: H Bourke 1-7 (5f); D Neville 1-3; I Corbett, T Childs, C Sheehan, R Bourke, A Enright, S Carroll, R Bourke, G Griffiths 0-1 each.



Scorers for Wicklow: E Darcy 1-4 (2f)), M Jackson 0-3 (2f,45), K Quinn 0-3, P O'Connor, P O'Toole S Furlong 0-1 each



Wicklow: M Jackson. J Snell, R O'Brien, O Manning, K Quinn, N Donnelly, D Devereux, P O'Toole, D Healy , D Fitzgerald, M Kenny, C Byrne, E Darcy, S Furlong, JP Hurley.



Subs: E Murtagh for R O'Brien (29), P O'Connor for C Byrne (33), F O'Shea forO Manning, J Crowe for P O'Toole,

Limerick: D O'Sullivan, S O'Dea, B Fanning, M Donovan, R Childs, I Corbett, G Brown, D Treacy, T Childs, T Griffin, R Burke, A Enright, D Neville, C Fahy

Subs: P Maher for G Brown, C Sheehan for T Griffin, P De Brun for A Enright, S O Carroll for R Burke, L Murphy for R Childs, G Stack for D Neville

Referee: N McKenna, Monaghan